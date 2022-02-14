Markets
Beyond Meat, A&W Canada Offer Jalapeno Lime Burger

(RTTNews) - Plant-based meat products maker Beyond Meat, Inc. has teamed with A&W Canada to launch a new plant-based Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger in Canada for a limited time.

A&W Canada's first all plant-based burger offering will be available across the country from February 14 through March 20.

Being Valentine's Day, the companies also offer a smokin' 2-for-1 deal only today. The customers ordering a Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger at any participating A&W location nationwide will get a second one free.

In Toronto, the companies offer a 2-for-1 Jalapeno Lime Hot Date Burger Bailout that includes two plant-based Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burgers for the price of one, packed in an extra sweet Valentine's Day box. The additional special in-store Valentine's Day offering is available at three A&W locations in the GTA, while supplies last.

The plant-based Jalapeno Lime Beyond Meat Burger features a 7 grain bun, tomato, lettuce, red onion, Beyond Burger patty and a spicy, tangy Jalapeno lime aioli. The Beyond Burger patty is made from simple plant-based ingredients without GMOs, soy or gluten. Its 20g of protein is derived from peas.

In early January, Beyond Meat joined with Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., to offer plant-based Beyond Italian Sausage Crumbles as a permanent offering at all Pizza Hut Canada locations.

In January itself, Yum! Brands' another division, KFC restaurants, started selling plant-based fried chicken from Beyond Meat across the United States.

As of September 2021, Beyond Meat's products were available at around 128,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 85 countries worldwide.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

