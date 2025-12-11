Beyond the Magnificent 7: Meet 3 of Tech’s Rising Stars

A handful of trillion-dollar corporations, known as the Magnificent Seven, have been the driving force behind the stock market's narrative and most of its recent returns. These companies established the bedrock of today's digital economy. Nevertheless, even the most robust businesses are ultimately constrained by the Law of Large Numbers.

Put simply, it is mathematically challenging for a company worth $3 trillion to double in size compared to a company worth $50 billion. Growth eventually slows down as market saturation sets in. As we close out 2025, a shift is occurring in the markets. Institutional investors are beginning to look downstream.

Capital is rotating away from the crowded mega-cap trades and into the high-growth mid-cap sector. The search is on for the specialists, the companies that are not just building the general infrastructure for artificial intelligence (AI), but are applying it, powering it, and securing it.

Three companies currently stand out as the pillars of this next market phase. They represent the engine, the brain, and the shield of the future economy.

Micron Technology: The Scarcity Play

When investors think of AI hardware, they usually think of processors and NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA). However, a processor is only as fast as the memory that feeds it information. Without high-speed memory, the world’s fastest AI chips sit idle, waiting for data to process. This dynamic has placed Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) at the center of a massive supply shortage.

The Inventory Crisis

The specific type of memory required for AI servers is High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), specifically the HBM3E chips. As of December 2025, demand for this hardware has completely outstripped supply. Industry data confirm that Micron’s production capacity for HBM3E is effectively sold out through 2026.

This scarcity provides Micron with immense pricing power. Unlike standard memory chips, which are often sold cheaply like commodities, HBM is a specialized product that is difficult to manufacture. Because customers like Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta (NASDAQ: META) have no other choice but to buy these chips to keep their data centers running, Micron can command premium prices, leading to significantly higher profit margins.

The Efficiency Advantage

Data centers are currently facing a power crisis. They consume massive amounts of electricity, and operators are desperate to cut costs to stay within local power grid limits. Micron’s latest memory stacks are not just faster; they are roughly 30% more power-efficient than previous generations. For a massive data center, this translates to millions of dollars in energy savings, making Micron's product a necessity rather than a luxury.

The Investment Outlook

Historically, memory stocks have been cyclical; they boom and bust alongside the global economy. However, the insatiable demand for AI infrastructure has triggered a Super Cycle. With inventory locked up for the next 12 to 24 months, Micron’s revenue visibility is clearer than it has been in decades. This suggests the stock price has room to run as earnings catch up to the hype.

Palantir Technologies: The Operating System for Business

The first phase of the AI revolution was about experimentation. Companies played with chatbots, summarized emails, and generated images. Now, the market has moved to Operational AI. Businesses need software that can actually run supply chains, process loans, and make autonomous decisions. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) has emerged as the clear leader in this space.

US Commercial Explosion

For years, critics argued that Palantir was too reliant on government contracts. That narrative is now dead. In 2025, Palantir’s US Commercial revenue growth accelerated to over 50% year-over-year.

This surge proves that American corporations are adopting Palantir’s Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) at a rapid pace.

The company is no longer just a defense contractor; it is becoming the default operating system for the American enterprise.

The Bootcamp Effect

A key driver of this growth is Palantir’s sales strategy, known as Bootcamps. Instead of spending months negotiating contracts, Palantir engineers set up the software for potential customers in a matter of days. This allows clients to see immediate value using their own real-world data. This frictionless sales model has drastically shortened the time Palantir takes to close seven-figure deals, accelerating revenue growth.

Stability and Growth

Since its inclusion in the S&P 500, Palantir has seen increased stability in its stock price. Inclusion forces massive index funds and mutual funds to buy the stock, creating a floor of institutional support. Furthermore, the company consistently scores high on the Rule of 40, a software metric that balances growth rate and profit margin. By remaining highly profitable while growing rapidly, Palantir justifies a premium valuation compared to other software stocks.

SentinelOne: Fighting AI With AI

As companies rely more on AI to run their businesses, the threat landscape changes. Hackers are now using AI to launch automated attacks at machine speed. Human security analysts simply cannot type fast enough to keep up with them. The only defense against an AI attack is an AI defender. This is the core value proposition of SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

The Pivot to Profit

The most significant catalyst for SentinelOne stock is its financial discipline. For a long time, the company was viewed as a risky, high-growth, money-losing bet.

However, at the end of fiscal year 2025, SentinelOne achieved a critical milestone: GAAP profitability, followed by positive free cash flow in the first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

This pivot proves that the business model is sustainable. Investors no longer have to worry about cash burn, which significantly de-risks the investment.

Purple AI Adoption

SentinelOne’s generative AI tool, Purple AI, is seeing rapid adoption. Approximately 40% of new customers are choosing to pay for this add-on. This tool allows junior security analysts to hunt for threats using simple natural language commands, effectively making them as capable as senior experts. This is a major selling point for mid-sized companies that cannot afford large, expensive security teams.

Closing the Valuation Gap

Currently, SentinelOne trades at a discount compared to its larger rival, CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). The market previously punished SentinelOne for its lack of profit. Now that the profitability issue has been resolved, Wall Street is likely to re-rate the stock. If SentinelOne’s valuation multiple expands to match its peers, the stock price could see significant appreciation, offering a catch-up trade opportunity for aggressive investors.

The Next Wave of Market Leaders

The stock market is constantly evolving. The companies that built the foundation of the digital age, the Magnificent Seven, remain excellent businesses, but the explosive growth is moving elsewhere.

By focusing on Micron Technology (Infrastructure), Palantir Technologies (Application), and SentinelOne (Security), investors can build a diversified basket of rising stars. These companies are solving the critical bottlenecks of the next decade: the shortage of memory, the need for operational efficiency, and the necessity of automated defense. While these stocks may carry higher volatility than the established giants, they offer the potential for the outsized returns that defined the early days of the current tech boom.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.