Beyond Mach 5: How RTX Is Redefining Hypersonic Dominance

As organizations worldwide strive to innovate next-generation defense solutions, hypersonic technology has emerged as one of the most advanced and sought-after defense technologies, particularly in the face of rising geopolitical tensions globally. RTX Corp. ( RTX ), a renowned defense innovation accelerator, has been at the forefront of hypersonic development, leveraging over 50 years of its expertise in missile systems, propulsion, and digital engineering to accelerate breakthroughs in this critical domain.

The company’s dominance in hypersonic technology, particularly in the United States, is evident from its active involvement in the Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept (“HAWC”) program. This program is a joint effort by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency and the U.S. Air Force to demonstrate the feasibility of hypersonic air-breathing weapons.

Notably, RTX-build hypersonic technologies are not only used as an offensive weapon but also employed for defensive purposes due to their capability to detect threats.

RTX’s hypersonic air cruise missile, better known as HACM, is an air-breathing hypersonic weapon powered by scramjet engines, enables flight at speeds of Mach 5 or greater. On the other hand, RTX’s ANTPY 2 radar, upgraded with the Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, can detect and track hypersonic missiles coming from the enemies.

Its Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, is another radar designed to detect and defeat advanced and next-generation threats, including hypersonic weapons. Per a recent development as of April 21, 2025, RTX is transitioning LTAMDS from prototype to production following eight successful flight tests for this program and receiving the U.S. Department of Defense's Major Capability Acquisition Milestone C designation.

Other Stocks Warranting a Look

Thanks to its unmatched speed, precision, and ability to evade traditional defense systems, hypersonic has become a critical game-changer in today’s warfare. Therefore, RTX apart, defense stocks like Northrop Grumman Corp. ( NOC ) and Lockheed Martin Corp. ( LMT ) are also rapidly expanding their hypersonic capabilities.

Northrop has been working with RTX since 2019 to develop, produce and integrate Northrop Grumman's scramjet engines onto RTX's air-breathing hypersonic weapons. To usher in a new era of military readiness, Northrop opened its Hypersonics Capability Center in Elkton, MD, in 2023. This facility boasts the capacity to provide full lifecycle production, from design and development to production and integration for hypersonic propulsion systems.

Lockheed, on the other hand, has been developing highly advanced hypersonic technology for the past 60 years. LMT is the prime contractor developing the Conventional Prompt Strike (“CPS”), a boost-glide hypersonic missile designed for rapid, long-range precision strikes, for the U.S. Navy. In May 2025, a successful end-to-end flight test of CPS was conducted in Florida.

The Zacks Rundown for RTX

Shares of RTX have gained 34.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 27.3% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company’s shares are trading at a discount on a relative basis, with its forward 12-month Price/Earnings (P/E) being 24.39X compared with its industry’s average of 27.55X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RTX’s near-term earnings has moved south in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

RTX currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

