Beyond, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Buy Buy Baby Brand for $5 Million

Beyond, Inc. acquires Buy Buy Baby brand for $5 million, enhancing synergy with Bed Bath & Beyond.

Beyond, Inc. has successfully completed its acquisition of the Buy Buy Baby brand for $5 million, which includes various assets, intellectual property, and vendor relationships, as part of its strategy to expand its market presence. The acquisition brings together the Buy Buy Baby brand with Bed Bath & Beyond, enhancing the customer experience for key life stage shopping moments. Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, indicated enthusiasm for the acquisition, believing it will significantly strengthen the company's customer proposition. Beyond, based in Murray, Utah, focuses on e-commerce and owns several retail brands, including Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock.

Potential Positives

Beyond, Inc. successfully completed the acquisition of the global rights to the Buy Buy Baby brand for $5 million, enhancing its portfolio of retail brands.

The acquisition allows Beyond to reunite the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby brands, strengthening their market position in key life stage shopping sectors.

Marcus Lemonis, the Executive Chairman, indicated that the acquisition is part of a broader strategy to expand market reach, which may lead to future growth opportunities for the company.

Potential Negatives

The acquisition price of $5 million for the Buy Buy Baby brand may indicate a loss of value for the brand, which raises questions about its market potential and the financial health of Beyond, Inc.

The necessity to outline cautionary notes regarding forward-looking statements might suggest uncertainty in the company's future performance and growth strategy.

FAQ

What brand has Beyond, Inc. acquired?

Beyond, Inc. has acquired the global rights to the Buy Buy Baby brand.

What is the purchase price for Buy Buy Baby?

The purchase price for Buy Buy Baby is $5 million.

Who commented on the acquisition of Buy Buy Baby?

Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, commented on the acquisition.

How does this acquisition benefit Beyond, Inc.?

This acquisition strengthens Beyond's customer proposition in key life stage shopping moments.

Where can I find more information about Beyond, Inc.?

More information can be found on Beyond, Inc.'s Newsroom and Investor Relations pages at Beyond.com.

$BYON Insider Trading Activity

$BYON insiders have traded $BYON stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BYON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARCUS LEMONIS (EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD) has made 2 purchases buying 228,413 shares for an estimated $1,499,990 and 0 sales.

$BYON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 91 institutional investors add shares of $BYON stock to their portfolio, and 143 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), owner of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock, announced today it has completed the previously announced transaction pursuant to the Company’s Asset Purchase Agreement with BBBY Acquisition Co. LLC (“BBBY”) to acquire the global rights of the Buy Buy Baby brand. The purchase price of $5 million includes certain assets, databases, domains, intellectual property, vendor relationships and content related to Buy Buy Baby.





Marcus Lemonis, Executive Chairman of Beyond, commented, “As part of our strategy to expand our market reach, I am excited to announce we completed the acquisition of the Buy Buy Baby brand ahead of schedule. We believe bringing these two iconic brands, Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby, back together significantly strengthens our customer proposition in key life stage shopping moments.”







About Beyond







Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON), based in Murray, Utah, is an ecommerce focused affinity company that owns or has ownership interests in various retail brands, offering a comprehensive array of products and services that enable its customers to unlock their homes’ potential through its vast data cooperative. The Company currently owns



Bed Bath & Beyond



,



Overstock



, and other related brands and websites. The Company regularly posts information and updates on its Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website,



Beyond.com



.





Beyond, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Overstock are trademarks of Beyond, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding anticipated results, opportunities, and synergies related to the purchase of the Buy Buy Baby intellectual property and the Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby Brands. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the expansion of token offerings, future dividends, revenue share, and offerings, future blockchain efforts, record keeping and the scope of such, and anticipated results and opportunities relating to the same. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024, on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on October 25, 2024, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.







Contact Information









ir@beyond.com









pr@beyond.com





