Beyond Free Trades: 3 Ways Robinhood Continues to Innovate

Founded a little over a decade ago, Robinhood Markets Inc. ( HOOD ) broke into an industry filled with dominant, legacy players such as Charles Schwab ( SCHW ), Interactive Brokers ( IBKR ), and even JP Morgan Chase ( JPM ). How did an obscure Menlo Park, California, start-up rise from obscurity to dominance? Founder and CEO Vladimir Tenev had a simple but revolutionary idea to disrupt a financial services industry ripe for disruption. Tenev needed a way to gain a foothold with young investors who had heard horror stories from their parents about the pitfalls of investing, including the dot com bust and the Global Financial Crisis (which had occurred 5 years before Robinhood’s founding).

As the name “Robinhood” implies, Tenev set off on a mission to “democratize” investing by offering commission-free stock trading (where the company would earn revenue from Payment for Order Flow (PFOF) & margin & securities lending). As a result, HOOD has broken into the younger demographic (with an average user of 35 years old), turned the profit spigot on, and has grown sales each year since 2022, achieving full-year revenue of nearly #3 billion in 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Despite Robinhood’s monumental success thus far, Tenev and his team continue to innovate better than anyone else in the industry. Below are three of Robinhood’s most exciting innovations.

Invest America: Democratizing Capitalism

“Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world.” ~ Albert Einstein

Yesterday, Vlad Tenev, along with several Fortune 500 CEOs, including Dell Technologies ( DELL ) CEO Michael Dell, Goldman Sachs ( GS ) CEO David Solomon, and Uber ( UBER ) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, joined President Trump in the White House to announce the “Invest America” plan. As part of Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Invest America will fund $1,000 accounts for every child born in America that will track a stock market index. According to the White House website, the plan “will afford a generation of children the chance to experience the miracle of compounded growth and set them on a course for prosperity from the very beginning.”

While the plan will undoubtedly help America’s youth, HOOD stands to benefit dramatically. Because the meeting of the minds was spearheaded by Brad Gerstner, whose Altimeter Capital Management added $120 million worth of HOOD stock in Q1, Robinhood has the clear advantage of benefitting from the Invest America Plan. Not only does HOOD cater to a younger demographic, but the firm has already revealed a UI for the proposed “Trump Accounts.”

Robinhood “Gold Card” Amasses Massive Waiting List

In March 2024, Robinhood entered the credit card market with its “Gold Card.” The Gold Card has amassed a massive following a waitlist due to its generous rewards rate, which offers 3% cash back on all purchases and 5% back on travel purchases through Robinhood’s travel offering.

Beyond Investing: Robinhood Adds Crypto & Betting Markets

If you think about what made companies like Apple ( AAPL ) such magnificent stocks over the years, the genius is in the ecosystem. For instance, AAPL started with computers, later branching out to MP3s, iPhones, AirPods, music, apps, and much more. Robinhood is mimicking the ecosystem idea in markets. In addition to stocks, Robinhood users can bet on political contracts and invest in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Bottom Line

Through genius innovations like commission-free trading, Invest America, Gold Card, and crypto and betting markets, Robinhood is becoming a juggernaut in the highly competitive fintech space. With its one-stop shop approach, the company is acquiring users rapidly, making the stock a good long-term bet.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Uber Technologies, Inc. (UBER) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.