Beyond (BYON) Moves 22.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Beyond BYON shares ended the last trading session 22.5% higher at $10.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 47% gain over the past four weeks.

Beyond is benefiting from the resurgence of the Overstock.com brand, the reimagining of Bed Bath & Beyond with a significant SKU reduction, and the acquisition of buybuy BABY. The company is also seeing improved marketing efficiency from its newly integrated Salesforce system, alongside increased average order value and better site conversion.

This online discount retailer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.37 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +51.3%. Revenues are expected to be $261.38 million, down 34.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Beyond, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BYON going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Beyond is a member of the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. One other stock in the same industry, eBay EBAY, finished the last trading session 1.1% higher at $79.03. EBAY has returned 0.7% over the past month.

For eBay, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.3. This represents a change of +10.2% from what the company reported a year ago. eBay currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Beyond, Inc. (BYON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.