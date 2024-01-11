Beyond Bitcoin: Ethereum ETF Approval Has Investors Craving Liquid Staking Gold Rush

After regulators approved spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the U.S., supporters of the initiative are now calling on regulators to OK Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs next.

What Happened:Benzinga collected the commentary of some key figures in the digital asset space to shed light on the potential impact and future of Ethereum ETFs:

Also Read: Vanguard Shuns Bitcoin ETFs, Faces Social Media Backlash From Crypto Enthusiasts: 'Have Fun Staying Poor'

Leo Mizuhara, CEO of Hashnote, predicts the inevitability of Ethereum ETFs. He also anticipates a market bifurcation, distinguishing between private market ETH-staking exposure and public market offerings. The immediate performance surge of ETH following Bitcoin ETF approvals, signals a mounting excitement for a potential Ethereum ETF, he says. Brian D. Evans, CEO of BDE Ventures, echoes the sentiment of an impending Ethereum ETF. He highlights the existence of an ETH futures product as a precursor and a model for an ETH spot ETF. Evans points to the recent price surge in Ethereum as a marker of the market's anticipation. Andrey Stoychev, head of Prime Brokerage at Nexo observes a shift in market focus towards Ethereum, paralleling the excitement seen before Bitcoin ETF approvals. He notes the SEC's nuanced stance on Ethereum and mentions the ETF applications by major asset managers VanEck and BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK). Stoychev also contrasts Bitcoin's status as a digital commodity with Ethereum's evolving position in the investment landscape. Kuberan Marimuthu, Founder and CEO highlights the attractiveness of an Ethereum ETF, particularly due to the yields from ETH staking. He likens it to a growth stock that pays dividends, emphasizing the compounding benefits of staking yields. Chris Martin, Head of Research at Amberdata anticipates a narrative shift in the investor community, with a move from Bitcoin to Ethereum in light of a potential spot ETH ETF. He expects this shift to bring significant traction to Ethereum trading and a ripple effect on alt-coins. IQ.wiki's Navin Vethanayagam considers the Bitcoin ETF to be a gateway for diverse digital assets in traditional investment. He foresees an Ethereum ETF having a more profound impact on the crypto industry, highlighting Ethereum's broader investment opportunities, such as liquid staking. There is a mainstream awareness gap between Bitcoin and Ethereum, and ETF approval could catalyze interest in Ethereum, he adds.

The consensus among industry experts is clear: an Ethereum ETF is not just a possibility but an imminent reality. With the groundwork laid by Bitcoin ETFs and the unique opportunities presented by Ethereum, such as staking yields, the introduction of Ethereum ETFs could mark a new era in cryptocurrency investment.

As the market anticipates this development, the potential for Ethereum to reshape the digital asset landscape is significant.

Read Next: Bitcoin On Wall Street, Outcast in Seoul: South Korea Shows Crypto Cold Shoulder Amidst US ETF Boom

Image: Pixabay

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.