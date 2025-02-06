Beyond and tZERO Usher In a New Era

Beyond (NYSE: BYON) just made a groundbreaking announcement that could reshape the financial landscape. The announcement, which unfolds in three significant dimensions, includes:

Acquiring global rights to the Buy Buy Baby brand for $5 million. Tokenizing part of the Buy Buy Baby intellectual property (IP). Developing LifeChain, a platform to unify consumers' financial and digital assets -- including but not limited to birth, medical, financial, and insurance records -- into one secure digital wallet.

The implications of this announcement are profound.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

And I'm not talking about the enhancement to Beyond's portfolio with the Buy Buy Baby brand, which I think is value accretive to shareholders.

Or even the creation of LifeChain, which I think epitomizes a perfect application of blockchain technology and which Beyond is perfectly positioned to put into reality.

The real significance of this announcement for both blockchain investors in general and Beyond shareholders specifically lies elsewhere.

1. Showcasing the Business Value of Blockchain Technology

Traditionally, companies have had three options to raise capital: issuing stocks, incurring debt, or selling assets. Each comes with its own set of pros and cons, such as shareholder dilution, increased financial risk, or potential loss of revenue capacity.

Now, blockchain introduces a transformative fourth option: asset tokenization.

Beyond will tokenize Buy Buy Baby's IP, which means creating the Buy Buy Baby token. The idea is to then distribute a percentage of this token in the form of a dividend to current Beyond shareholders while offering another percentage to new investors to directly invest in it.

Beyond's plan is to make this token intrinsically valuable by sharing with token holders a part of the revenue this brand will generate and offering them loyalty benefits across the Beyond platform.

This unprecedented usage of blockchain technology could trigger widespread adoption. For the first time, a major business engages in this type of capital formation in a regulatory-compliant manner. Once other companies see how this is possible through this example, I imagine it will trigger them to explore potential tokenization of assets like buildings, power plants, patents, brands, or any other asset with value that "sleeps" on a company's balance sheet at a value far below fair value.

Widespread adoption of blockchain technology by businesses might be just around the corner.

2. tZERO Steps Into the Spotlight

Beyond's Medici Ventures assets have received little to no recognition in the public markets. My opinion is that Beyond's stake in at least two of these assets is worth more than Beyond's market capitalization today.

One of them is tZERO, partly owned by Intercontinental Exchange.

This company will spearhead the Buy Buy Baby IP tokenization, ensuring regulatory compliance. Additionally, the token will be available for trading on the tZERO Alternative Trading System (ATS).

According to Beyond CEO Marcus Lemonis, investors interested in the above-mentioned token-dividend must create tZERO accounts. This has the potential to increase user enrollment on the platform right now.

Long term, this has even more potential for tZERO. I expect other companies to take note of this project. Once successful implementation is behind tZERO and Beyond, I expect tZERO to become busy with consulting other companies that think about similar projects.

Eventually, this market has the potential to grow into the tokenization of trillions of dollars' worth of assets in just a few years.

The Bottom Line

Beyond and tZERO are at the forefront of advancing asset tokenization in public markets. Their efforts demonstrate the novel capital-raising opportunities blockchain presents, such as converting intangible assets into tangible ones, improving financial transparency, and enhancing market efficiency. This is merely the beginning. Much more is likely to unfold, benefiting both tZERO and Beyond in this exciting future.

Should you invest $1,000 in Beyond right now?

Before you buy stock in Beyond, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Beyond wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $765,024!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Bernd Schmid has positions in Beyond, Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Beyond, Inc. and Intercontinental Exchange. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.