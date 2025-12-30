Beyond Air Names Dan Moorhead CFO

(RTTNews) - Beyond Air, Inc. (XAIR), a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Dan Moorhead as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 5, 2026.

Duke Dewrell, the Company's Controller, who had been serving as interim CFO since November 2025, will return to the previous role as Controller effective immediately.

Moorhead brings more than 20 years of finance experience and previously served as CFO at Zynex, Inc.

In the pre-market trading, 0.14% higher at $0.7056 on the Nasdaq.

