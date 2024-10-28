Beximco Pharma Hearing Adjournment and Rescheduling

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited Sponsored GDR RegS (GB:BXP) has released an update.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited has announced the adjournment of a full-court hearing related to a writ petition, now rescheduled for November 11, 2024. This postponement aligns with typical legal practices in Bangladesh, and the date might change again. Investors should monitor further updates from the company for potential impacts on its stock performance.

For further insights into GB:BXP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.