Beximco Pharma Granted Sub-license To Produce Molupiravir - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (BXP.L) said the United Nations-backed Medicines Patent Pool has expanded its network of partnered generic manufacturers to include Beximco Pharma. Under the partnership, the company will be granted a sub-license by the MPP to produce molnupiravir, an oral drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Molnupiravir is an oral antiviral to treat symptomatic COVID-19. Beximco Pharma will manufacture molnupiravir in Bangladesh and expects to start domestic distribution and export from the end of 2022.

The sub-license deal is a result of the licensing agreement signed by the MPP and MSD in October 2021 to facilitate affordable global access for molnupiravir, which MSD is developing in partnership with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.