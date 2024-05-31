BEWI ASA Boosts Recycling with New Swedish Hub

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

BEWI ASA, a sustainable packaging and insulation company, has increased its EPS recycling capacity by 40% with a new circular hub in Norrköping, Sweden. This expansion supports BEWI’s commitment to circular solutions, meeting market demands and legislative requirements for recycled content. The hub, transforming a former insulation facility and equipped with advanced recycling technology, also contributes to BEWI’s goal of a reduced CO2 footprint through the use of recycled materials in their products.

For further insights into DE:5T0 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.