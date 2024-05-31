News & Insights

BEWI ASA Boosts Recycling with New Swedish Hub

May 31, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Bewi ASA (DE:5T0) has released an update.

BEWI ASA, a sustainable packaging and insulation company, has increased its EPS recycling capacity by 40% with a new circular hub in Norrköping, Sweden. This expansion supports BEWI’s commitment to circular solutions, meeting market demands and legislative requirements for recycled content. The hub, transforming a former insulation facility and equipped with advanced recycling technology, also contributes to BEWI’s goal of a reduced CO2 footprint through the use of recycled materials in their products.

