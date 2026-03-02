Better Stock to Buy Right Now: Amazon vs. Coca-Cola

Key Points

With its leading cloud computing unit, Amazon is a powerful force in the artificial intelligence race.

Coca-Cola's brand is its single most important trait, supporting its pricing power and financial success.

Investors should choose the best stock depending on their individual objectives.

10 stocks we like better than Coca-Cola ›

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) helped pioneer the e-commerce movement, as it disrupted the world of retail. There are other thriving segments that shouldn't be overlooked, either, which make this a top technology enterprise.

Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) might not be as exciting, given that its business model hasn't changed over the decades. However, it's one of the most stable companies on Earth.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Which of these large-cap stocks is the better buy today?

Amazon provides AI exposure at a compelling valuation

Besides the rise of online shopping, Amazon also registers growth thanks to its position in cloud computing and digital advertising. These secular trends have supported fantastic revenue gains in the past. And they should keep driving the business forward.

That revenue growth, coupled with notable operational efficiencies, has resulted in tremendous profit gains. Over the past five years, Amazon's operating income climbed at a compound annual rate of 28.4%. Wall Street analysts believe this figure will increase much faster than the top line through 2028.

Thanks to the company's Amazon Web Services division, it's a leader in artificial intelligence (AI). On the Q4 2025 earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy said that "customers really want AWS for core and AI workloads."

With shares trading 18% off their peak, investors are staring at a compelling opportunity. Amazon stock's price-to-earnings ratio of 28.9 is near a 10-year low.

Coca-Cola's brand powers its lasting success

For a business to have a history that spans over a century, it must be doing something right. Coca-Cola's consistency at delivering a product that customers love has supported its success over time. It also excels at marketing, which helps it resonate strongly with consumers around the globe.

That all leads to a commanding brand presence and pricing power, qualities any consumer-facing company would love to have. Because Coca-Cola is ubiquitous, with a presence in more than 200 countries, its volumes don't grow much. Higher pricing offsets this and contributes to incredible profits, with a reported operating margin of 28.7% in 2025.

This setup supports an impressive streak of returning capital to shareholders. Coca-Cola's board of directors just announced its 64th straight year with a dividend increase, making this a Dividend King. Given just how predictable and stable demand is, this is a safe, recession-proof stock to own.

What is your investing objective?

These are both high-quality companies with durable competitive strengths. And they have stood the test of time.

The best stock depends on your preferences. On the one hand, if your primary objective is to try to beat the market, then Amazon is the clear winner. It has significantly more upside in the future.

However, if a low-risk stock that provides a steady income stream is what you're after, then buying Coca-Cola shares makes more sense.

Should you buy stock in Coca-Cola right now?

Before you buy stock in Coca-Cola, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Coca-Cola wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 2, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.