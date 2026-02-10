Better Stablecoin Buy: USD Coin vs. Ripple USD

Key Points

Big financial institutions firmly back USD Coin.

Ripple USD relies on a decentralized network of individual issuers.

Over the past few years, stablecoins have emerged as a conservative alternative to traditional cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Unlike Bitcoin, which doesn't have a clearly defined market value, most stablecoins are directly pegged to the U.S. dollar.

It might seem counterintuitive to buy a stablecoin that is designed to never appreciate against the U.S. dollar, but it's useful for quick cross-border transfers and can be held without a bank account. It can also be staked on centralized and decentralized finance platforms to earn yields higher than those of savings accounts or CDs at conventional banks. That makes it a valuable asset for people who value their privacy or live in countries grappling with hyperinflation.

Two of those popular stablecoins are USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC) and Ripple USD (CRYPTO: RLUSD). Let's see which one is a better buy right now.

The differences between USD Coin and Ripple USD

USD Coin, with a market cap of $73.3 billion, is the world's second-most-valuable stablecoin. Ripple USD, valued at only $1.5 billion, is the ninth-largest stablecoin.

The fintech company Circle (NYSE: CRCL) launched USD Coin in 2018. It's backed on a 1:1 basis by U.S. dollars and short-term U.S. Treasuries, which financial institutions like BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) and BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) hold, and it submits monthly attestations (reports from independent auditing firms) for its reserves.

That structure makes USD Coin more transparent than other stablecoins, but it's also firmly centralized, directly tethered to the U.S. dollar, and has its reserves held by large institutions. In other words, it's an unappealing choice for investors who want a fully decentralized token.

Another fintech company, Ripple, launched Ripple USD in 2024. Each token is technically an "IOU" issued by an individual gateway (such as Bitstamp or GateHub) on the XRP Ledger. An issuing gateway backs that "IOU" with U.S. dollars in its own bank account.

When you buy Ripple USD, you need to check the issuing gateway's reputation. If that gateway fails because it didn't hold enough cash to back up its IOUs, your token could lose its peg to the U.S. dollar. Even though Ripple USD is decentralized across a wide range of gateways, it's still a trust-based system backed by real U.S. dollars.

The better buy: USD Coin

For most investors, USD Coin is a better stablecoin than Ripple USD. Its structure is easier to understand, it doesn't rely on individual issuers, and its institutional backing should keep it firmly pegged to the U.S. dollar. Ripple USD's decentralized, trust-based approach is innovative, but it also makes it a less stable choice for conservative investors.

