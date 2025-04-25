Better Quantum Stock: IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing

The cutting edge of innovation runs through the rapidly evolving field of quantum computing. This technology promises to solve complex problems at unprecedented speeds, far exceeding the capabilities of classical systems.

Recent breakthroughs from industry leaders IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) and Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI) have moved concepts of quantum mechanics from theoretical into real-world commercial applications. Quantum computing is already big business, generating rapid growth in what experts predict could represent an annual market valued at upward of $170 billion by 2040.

Let's explore whether IonQ or Rigetti Computing is the better quantum stock right now.

The case for IonQ

With a market capitalization of $5.4 billion, IonQ is the largest pure-play quantum computing stock in the market, more than double the size of Rigetti's $2.3 billion valuation.

The company stands out with its unique trapped-ion technology -- holding ions precisely in 3D space using a custom-designed ion trap to leverage electrically charged atoms as qubits, the fundamental unit of information in its quantum system that uses the principles of superposition, entanglement, and inference to process information.

Unlike superconducting qubits used by Rigetti and International Business Machines, which require cooling of the circuits to subfreezing temperatures, IonQ's approach avoids this.

Its architecture tackles a key challenge in quantum systems, where increasing the number of qubits to boost computational power leads to higher error rates and system instability. With the ability to operate at room temperature as a key advantage, IonQ's latest Forte Enterprise system, with 36 algorithmic qubits, is the company's most powerful single core quantum processor and is positioned for scalable, practical quantum solutions.

The financial trends have been impressive. In 2024, IonQ's net revenue reached $43.1 million, up 96% year over year for the period ended Dec. 31.

The company counts on several major customers representing industries that are embracing quantum computers in fields like pharmaceutical drug discovery, logistics optimization, and engineering simulations. IonQ also partnered with major cloud-computing providers such as Microsoft and Amazon to offer quantum computing as a service.

The company is not yet profitable, but IonQ's attraction as an investment is its hypergrowth trajectory. For 2025, it expects revenue to nearly double to $97 million, with management citing strong interest in its rack-mounted, data-center-friendly quantum computers.

Investors convinced IonQ is still in the early stages of a significant long-term opportunity have plenty of reasons to buy and hold the stock for the long run.

The case for Rigetti Computing

Although IonQ's trapped-ion technology may have a near-term commercial advantage, Rigetti Computing positions itself for long-term dominance through its vertically integrated business model that allows it to control everything from chip design and manufacturing to software development and cloud delivery.

The company operates Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated quantum foundry, enabling precise control over its proprietary chip fabrication, which could be a more cost-effective strategy over time. Rigetti's in-house manufacturing and modular architecture enable scalable, high-qubit-count systems, potentially surpassing IonQ's performance.

According to Rigetti, its superconducting qubits achieve ultra-fast gate speeds of 60 to 80 nanoseconds, up to four orders of magnitude faster than ion-based systems, making them ideal for applications requiring rapid quantum operations.

Despite weaker financial momentum, with Rigetti generating just $10.8 million in 2024, the company's latest 84-qubit Ankaa-3 system is expected to accelerate growth. Market optimism in Rigetti's potential is reflected in the 700% stock price gain over the past year, even outperforming IonQ's 250% return over the same period at the time of this writing. With a balance sheet cash position of $217 million as of the last report, Rigetti has the financial flexibility to pursue its strategic objectives.

Investors who believe Rigetti's superconducting quantum technology will evolve into the industry standard may find its stock has plenty of upside potential.

Decision time: IonQ has an edge

IonQ and Rigetti Computing are at the forefront of the transformative quantum computing industry. However, IonQ emerges as the better quantum stock right now, with a more compelling growth outlook.

Amid the challenging economy, I expect the stock to remain volatile, with 2025 being a pivotal year for the company to reaffirm its operational and financial strategy. For investors with a long time horizon, building a small position in IonQ through a dollar-cost averaging strategy can work within a diversified portfolio to mitigate near-term risks.

