Better Quantum Computing Stock: IonQ vs. Rigetti Computing

Key Points

IonQ uses a trapped ion technique that provides superior accuracy.

Rigetti Computing's superconducting process yields faster processing speeds.

10 stocks we like better than IonQ ›

Quantum computing investing is an incredibly speculative space, but if you pick the right company, you could be rewarded with incredible results. On the flip side, if you pick the wrong stock, the investment could go to zero.

There are also two types of companies in this realm: Pure-plays and legacy big tech. Legacy big tech includes companies like Alphabet and IBM that are getting into the quantum computing race, and have businesses to fall back on if their quantum computing endeavors don't pan out. These are much safer investments, but don't have near the upside potential as investing in pure-plays like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) or Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI).

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Both of these are popular pure-play quantum computing stock picks, but does one offer a more compelling investing case than the other? Let's find out.

The two are taking fundamentally different paths

Rigetti Computing and IonQ are taking two different approaches to quantum computing.

Rigetti Computing is using superconducting quantum computing, which is the approach that many companies are taking, including most of the legacy tech businesses. This technique cools a particle down to absolute zero, then uses its quantum mechanics for calculations. Cooling a particle down to absolute zero isn't cheap, so this gives IonQ an advantage.

IonQ uses a trapped ion approach, which can be done at room temperature. Furthermore, IonQ's trapped ion approach is far more accurate, and IonQ holds world records in one-qubit and two-qubit gate fidelity tests, which measure how accurate a quantum computer is. IonQ's two-qubit gate fidelity sits at 99.97%, while Rigetti's system has a 99.5% two-qubit gate fidelity. While IonQ's advantage may not sound like much, that extra 0.47% is incredibly difficult to come by and shows the inherent accuracy advantage of the trapped ion approach.

However, IonQ's accuracy advantage isn't without its drawbacks. Superconducting quantum computing has far better processing speeds. So, the question of which technology will become commercially relevant boils down to what the market wants.

For a quantum computer to be commercially viable, it must be accurate. This makes IonQ seem like the better buy. However, if Rigetti can reach an accuracy level that's on par with IonQ -- say, a year or two later -- IonQ may not have established a strong enough foothold to hold off a competitor with superior processing speed.

It's impossible to predict the winner of this outcome years before it happens. Both Rigetti and IonQ point toward 2030 as being a turning point in quantum computing relevance, and predicting that far out is a fool's errand. As a result, there may be a better option than picking just Rigetti or IonQ.

Picking both stocks increases the odds of success

Instead of picking one or the other, I'd advise that investors purchase both. That way, if one succeeds while the other flops, the entire investment isn't worthless. Furthermore, the winner of the quantum computing race is likely to provide massive returns, and one gigantic winner can outweigh a lot of losers. This balanced approach decreases the risk in investing in an emerging trend like quantum computing.

Another way to invest in both companies while also grabbing some others in the quantum computing realm is by purchasing a quantum computing ETF. This investment basket is filled with stocks that are investing in the quantum computing realm, including legacy tech players. While the upside for this investment isn't as great, it doesn't have nearly the downside, because some large companies won't go belly-up if they fail to deliver a successful quantum computing solution.

While I like IonQ's chances a bit more, I can't ignore Rigetti Computing or some of its other peers. That's why I think taking a balanced approach to this industry is a smart idea, and that approach has a much better chance of getting investors positive returns compared to just picking a single pure-play.

Should you invest $1,000 in IonQ right now?

Before you buy stock in IonQ, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and IonQ wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $642,328!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,134,270!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,064% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 7, 2025

Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and International Business Machines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.