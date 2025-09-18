Better Pick for 2026: Dogecoin or Bitcoin?

Key Points Dogecoin outperformed most other major cryptocurrencies in 2024, but it's trading in the red this year.

Bitcoin continues to set new record highs, and some analysts have put forward some eye-popping long-term price targets.

As a new year approaches, one of these cryptocurrencies might be a better buy than the other.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is the cryptocurrency industry's original meme token, and owning it is not for the faint of heart due to its extreme volatility. It beat every other major cryptocurrency in 2024 with a whopping 250% gain, but it's nursing a 14% loss in 2025, and it remains 63% below its 2021 record high.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), on the other hand, typically generates steadier returns, and it continues to march to new highs, so it has been the better investment over the long term. In fact, its market capitalization of $2.3 trillion makes it the world's most valuable cryptocurrency by far.

With a new year around the corner, is it a better idea to ride the Dogecoin roller coaster, or stick with the tried-and-tested crypto leader, Bitcoin?

Dogecoin is searching for a new upside catalyst

Dogecoin was founded in 2013 by two friends who felt the crypto industry was taking itself too seriously. The entire exercise was a joke (in their words), yet when the token peaked at $0.73 in 2021, its market cap exceeded $90 billion. Suddenly, Dogecoin was more valuable than some of the world's largest companies.

As a meme token, Dogecoin's value tends to fluctuate based on the whims of speculative investors. It doesn't have a tangible use case in the real world, so it struggles to attract organic demand. According to crypto directory Cryptwerk, just 2,088 businesses accept Dogecoin as payment for goods and services, so consumers have little incentive to own it. Conservative long-term investors aren't a reliable source of demand either, because most of them would be put off by the token's volatility.

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has fueled many of Dogecoin's most powerful speculative rallies. He has advocated for the token on social media since 2019 by sharing memes and participating in banter with other enthusiasts. His appearance on Saturday Night Live on May 8, 2021, actually propelled Dogecoin to its record high, because he talked about it during a comedy skit which attracted hordes of new speculative investors.

But once it became clear that Musk had no concrete plan to create value, Dogecoin plummeted. It had lost more than 90% of its value by mid-2022, and it mostly traded sideways throughout 2023.

The token started to recover after Donald Trump's presidential election win in November 2024, partly because he appointed Musk to run an external agency tasked with cutting wasteful government spending -- named the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE for short, which was a nod to Musk's favorite cryptocurrency.

It sparked a fresh speculative frenzy that drove Dogecoin to a new 52-week high of $0.48 last December. But it has since declined by 44% because, once again, there isn't an obvious catalyst on the horizon capable of creating sustainable value.

Bitcoin is showing no signs of slowing down

Bitcoin also isn't widely accepted as payment for goods and services, so really, it isn't any more useful than Dogecoin as a currency. However, Bitcoin is attracting a growing number of investors who believe it's a legitimate store of value, kind of like a digital version of gold, because of its unique qualities.

Bitcoin is fully decentralized so it can't be controlled by any person, company, or government. It also has a capped supply of 21 million coins, so it's inherently scarce -- unlike Dogecoin, which technically has an infinite supply because new coins will enter circulation every year with no end date.

Bitcoin is also far more accessible than most other cryptocurrencies because the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved several Bitcoin spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). In the past, financial advisors and institutional investors shunned Bitcoin because holding it in a digital wallet was too risky (they are susceptible to hacks), but ETFs give them a safe and regulated way to own it, thus solving that problem.

It's difficult to predict how much higher Bitcoin can climb from here, but there are some ambitious targets on Wall Street. Ark Investment Management Chief Executive Officer Cathie Wood thinks institutional money will continue flowing into the cryptocurrency, driving it to $3.8 million per coin by 2030. That would be a 3,200% increase from its current price of about $116,000.

Strategy (formerly Microstrategy) Executive Chairman Michael Saylor is even more bullish. He thinks Bitcoin will transform the entire global financial system, sending it to a staggering $21 million per coin by 2045.

The verdict

Given Dogecoin's lack of fundamental catalysts and its ever-increasing supply, I don't think it's a good investment at all. Don't get me wrong, Bitcoin also is a speculative asset, but its upside catalysts are more concrete.

I'm not suggesting Bitcoin will reach the targets put forward by Wood or Saylor, but as long as investors continue to view it as a store of value, I think it will continue to march higher in 2026 (and beyond).

