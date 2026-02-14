Better Mining Stock: First Majestic vs. Wheaton Precious Metals

Key Points

Precious metals such as silver have soared amid geopolitical tensions and rising industrial demand.

Silver has experienced a shortage over the past five years, as demand has outpaced supply.

First Majestic and Wheaton Precious Metals offer two ways to gain exposure to rising silver prices.

10 stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver ›

Precious metals have come into focus over the past two years amid a historic surge. Geopolitical tensions and industrial demand are driving prices for precious metals, including silver, significantly higher. In the past year, the iShares Silver Trust, which tracks silver prices, has surged 160%.

Investors are flocking into silver at the same time that there has been a multi-year shortage of the precious metal. Over the past five years, demand has outpaced supply, and this is expected to persist into 2026.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The surge in the metal's prices creates an opportunity for the stocks of silver miners, including First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM). If you're looking to gain exposure to silver prices through the mining industry, here's what you need to know about these two vastly different businesses.

First Majestic vs. Wheaton Precious Metals

First Majestic Silver is a traditional mining company that owns, develops, and operates mines in Mexico and the U.S. The company spans exploratory drilling and environmental permitting, up to the excavation of tons of rock.

Last year, the company acquired Gatos Silver, giving it a 70% interest in the high-grade Los Gatos mine in Mexico. It's considered one of the top pure-play silver miners, with 57% of its revenue from the metal as of the third quarter last year.

The company is a leveraged play on silver prices. That's because it has a fixed cost to run its mines, and increases in silver's price hit its bottom line as profit. And the business is largely unhedged against long-term silver prices. But this leverage can cut both ways. If silver drops or mining costs rise, the profit margin can evaporate quickly.

Wheaton Precious Metals operates under a different business model. It doesn't own shovels, trucks, or mines; instead, it acts as a financier for the mining industry. It uses a streaming model, and in a streaming agreement, it provides up-front payment to a mining company that needs capital to build or expand a mine.

This model allows Wheaton to share production and operating risks without bearing the direct risks of operating a mine. In return, the company gets the right to purchase a percentage of the precious metals produced by that mine for the life of the project at a predetermined discounted price. For example, in the third quarter, its average cash cost of silver was $6.35 per ounce, providing it with cost predictability and protection against inflationary pressures that miners could face.

Which mining stock is right for you?

The mining stock you invest in depends on what your goal is and what your outlook is. If you invest in First Majestic, you believe the company will do a good job of managing its costs, and you hope for further upside in silver prices. As the metal's price rises, First Majestic's profit margins will grow with it (if mining costs don't rise in step).

Wheaton Precious Metals provides investors with a way to collect mining profits through its diversified portfolio of companies it has funded, and it is a better alternative for more-conservative investors seeking exposure to silver without the operational costs of a mining company.

Should you buy stock in First Majestic Silver right now?

Before you buy stock in First Majestic Silver, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Majestic Silver wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Courtney Carlsen has positions in Wheaton Precious Metals and iShares Silver Trust. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.