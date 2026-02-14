Markets
EEM

Better International ETF: Vanguard's VXUS vs. iShares' EEM

February 14, 2026 — 09:13 pm EST

Written by Robert Izquierdo for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF(NYSEMKT:EEM) differ sharply on cost, yield, diversification, and risk, with EEM focusing on emerging markets and VXUS spanning the entire non-U.S. globe.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF aims to give investors broad international diversification, tracking stocks from both developed and emerging markets outside the U.S., while the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF targets only large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging economies. This comparison highlights the practical trade-offs between global breadth and emerging market concentration.

Snapshot (cost & size)

MetricVXUSEEM
IssuerVanguardIShares
Expense ratio0.05%0.72%
1-yr return (as of 2026-02-04)31.4%36.2%
Dividend yield3.0%2.1%
AUM$606.2 billion$26.95 billion

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VXUS looks far more affordable, charging 0.05% compared to EEM’s 0.72%, and VXUS also offers a higher dividend yield — 3.0% versus 2.1% — which may appeal to cost-conscious or income-focused investors.

Performance & risk comparison

MetricVXUSEEM
Max drawdown (5 y)(29.43%)(39.82%)
Growth of $1,000 over 5 years$1,277$1,046

What's inside

EEM focuses on emerging markets, with technology (28%), financial services (22%), and consumer cyclical (12%) as its leading sectors. It holds 1,214 stocks, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing making up 12.42%, followed by Samsung Electronics Ltd. at 4.85%, and Tencent Holdings Ltd. at 4.21%. The fund is over 22 years old and has no unusual structural quirks.

VXUS, by contrast, covers a broader swath of the international market, including both developed and emerging economies. Its portfolio tilts toward financial services (23%), industrials (16%), and technology (15%), and it is far more diversified with 8,602 holdings. Its largest positions — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tencent Holdings Ltd., and ASML Holding — each make up a smaller slice of the fund, reflecting its wider reach.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Although the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) both target international stocks, they are for very different types of investors.

EEM is for aggressive investors seeking the high growth potential offered by emerging markets, and are willing to pay a larger expense ratio for that exposure. EEM’s higher one-year return compared to VXUS illustrates the ETF’s strength.

However, over the long run, EEM suffered a higher max drawdown, demonstrating the greater risk inherent in emerging markets due to factors such as increased political and currency fluctuations compared to developed markets. Therefore, EEM is better suited for short-term investing.

VXUS is a better choice for investors who want an international ETF to buy and hold for the long term. Its more rounded holdings across both developed and emerging markets contribute to greater stability, and its low expense ratio make it an affordable fund to keep for the long haul. It also offers a more attractive dividend yield for income-minded investors.

Should you buy stock in iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and iShares - iShares Msci Emerging Markets ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 14, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in ASML and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends ASML, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Tencent, and Vanguard Total International Stock ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EEM
VXUS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.