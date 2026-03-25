Better Industrial Stock: Tesla vs. Rocket Lab

Key Points

Humanoid robotics and space represent potential multi-trillion-dollar market opportunities.

Tesla is pivoting from electric vehicles to its Optimus robot and Robotaxis, while Rocket Lab is trying to challenge SpaceX's dominance.

Rocket Lab's small size and promising business developments make it a better choice for long-term investors right now.

10 stocks we like better than Rocket Lab ›

The industrial sector is full of boring businesses, but it's actually an exciting time to be an investor here. New, potentially massive opportunities are emerging in space and robotics as technological advancements push the world into new frontiers.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long been a beacon of industrial innovation. After helping make electric vehicles cool, Tesla has pivoted to aggressively pursuing a future in humanoid robotics and autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile, Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB) has become a rising star in a space economy that could soar over the coming years.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

But which is the superior industrial stock to buy and hold at this point? Here is what you need to know.

Enormous opportunities in future blockbuster industries

If you're a long-term investor, it's crucial to identify companies operating in colossal markets with a long growth runway. Fortunately for both Tesla and Rocket Lab, the sky is the limit.

Tesla is developing Optimus, its humanoid robot, as a do-it-all robotic laborer. Researchers at Morgan Stanley estimate that humanoid robotics could swell to a $5 trillion market by 2050. It's a similar story for autonomous vehicles, which, according to Grand View Research, could reach $147 billion by 2033, with most of the value going to electric vehicles.

Rocket Lab is becoming a diversified space company offering a range of services, from rocket launches to satellite manufacturing. The company has become a U.S. leader in small-lift launches and is developing a larger, reusable rocket to compete with SpaceX in medium-lift launches. McKinsey & Company estimates that the space-based economy could nearly triple to $1.8 trillion over the next decade alone.

Rocket Lab's smaller size and business momentum give it a slight edge

Since these industries are still in their early days, execution risk and competition are still the biggest threats facing both companies. These vast markets will attract tons of attention. So, why is Rocket Lab the better industrial stock between the two?

Two reasons.

First, Rocket Lab's market cap of $38 billion is far smaller than Tesla's $1.21 trillion valuation. Sure, Tesla generates far more revenue, but numbers tend to grow more easily when starting small than when they're already enormous.

Second, Rocket Lab has stronger business momentum right now. The company recently landed its largest contract to date: a $816 million contract to build 18 satellites for a missile-tracking, warning, and defense constellation for the U.S. Space Force. It could also conduct its first launch with its medium-lift Neutron rocket as early as the fourth quarter of 2026 after a delay stemming from a defective fuel tank. For Tesla, its core electric vehicle business has struggled, which could put pressure on the company if its Robotaxi and Optimus products don't ramp up soon.

Ultimately, it makes more sense to invest in the smaller, better-executing company. Tesla has made longtime shareholders quite wealthy over the years, but past results don't guarantee future outcomes, and it's become difficult to overlook Rocket Lab's promising trajectory.

Should you buy stock in Rocket Lab right now?

Before you buy stock in Rocket Lab, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Rocket Lab wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 25, 2026.

Justin Pope has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Rocket Lab and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.