Better Home & Finance Holding Stock Falls 24%

(RTTNews) - Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) are moving down about 24 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced $1.64 billion in preliminary funded loan volume for the first quarter of 2026 exceeding prior guidance.

The company's stock is currently trading at $33.96, down 24.32 percent or $10.88, over the previous close of $44.84 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $9.80 and $94.06 in the past one year.

The company also announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of about 1.875 million shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $60 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

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