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Better Home & Finance Holding Stock Falls 24%

April 08, 2026 — 10:27 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) are moving down about 24 percent on Wednesday morning trading after the company announced $1.64 billion in preliminary funded loan volume for the first quarter of 2026 exceeding prior guidance.

The company's stock is currently trading at $33.96, down 24.32 percent or $10.88, over the previous close of $44.84 on the Nasdaq. It has traded between $9.80 and $94.06 in the past one year.

The company also announced pricing of an underwritten public offering of about 1.875 million shares of its Class A Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $60 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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