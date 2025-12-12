Better Growth Stock: SoFi Technologies vs. Affirm

Key Points

SoFi’s digital banking services are attracting a significant number of younger members.

Affirm’s “buy now, pay later” business is thriving in a messy macro environment.

One of these stocks appears more reasonably valued in relation to its growth trajectory.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) are both high-growth fintech companies. SoFi, which initially provided student loans, now offers mortgages, auto loans, personal loans, credit cards, insurance policies, estate planning services, stock trading tools, and banking services across its digitally native platform. Affirm provides "buy now, pay later" services, which enable consumers to split their purchases into smaller installment plans without a credit card.

Both of these companies aim to disrupt traditional financial institutions, but which one is a better buy right now? Let's compare their growth rates, valuations, and long-term catalysts to make an informed decision.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

SoFi still has plenty of room to grow

SoFi targets younger, digitally native users who prefer not to visit brick-and-mortar banks. It acquired the digital payment processing company Galileo in 2020, and it obtained a U.S. bank charter in 2022 to launch its own digital-only direct bank. Today, it promotes itself as a monolithic "one-stop digital shop" for all of those traditional banking and brokerage services.

SoFi's digital-native strategy enabled it to expand at a significantly faster rate than brick-and-mortar banks, and it utilized its own AI algorithms to analyze data from its members and refine its services accordingly. It's also using AI tools to automate and accelerate its services.

SoFi's total number of members quadrupled from 2.5 million in 2021 to 10.1 million in 2024, and rose to 12.6 million by the third quarter of 2025. Its total products in use surged from 1.9 million in 2021 to 14.7 million in 2024, and increased to 18.6 million in the third quarter of 2025. Galileo, which operates separately from SoFi's platform, hosts nearly 160 million accounts.

SoFi continued to gain new users even as it weathered the temporary suspension of student loan payments from 2020 to 2023 and rising interest rates in 2022 and 2023.

From 2024 to 2027, analysts expect its revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) to grow at a CAGR of 27% and 44%, respectively. That growth should be driven by the expansion of its loan platform business (LPB), which originates for third parties, increased deposits in its digital bank as it gains more members, its rollout of new blockchain and crypto features, and its SoFi Plus subscription service.

Affirm's business is firing on all cylinders again

Affirm's buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform approves "microloans" for younger and lower-income consumers who may struggle to get approved for traditional credit cards. It doesn't charge any compound interest or hidden fees on those payments. Affirm's merchant fees are also usually lower than the 1.5%-3.5% "swipe fees" charged by the top card processing networks.

From fiscal 2021 to fiscal 2025 (which ended this June), Affirm's number of active consumers more than tripled from 7.1 million to 23.0 million, its number of active merchants surged from 29,000 to 376,800, and its gross merchandise volume (GMV) more than quadrupled from $8.3 billion to $36.7 billion. It achieved that growth even as inflation curbed consumer spending, and it locked in big merchants like Amazon and Walmart to offset its earlier losses from the troubled connected fitness company Peloton.

Affirm's BNPL business is well-insulated from macroeconomic headwinds because lower-income consumers become increasingly dependent on its services as their spending power wanes. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, its number of active consumers increased to 24.1 million, while its number of active merchants rose to 419,000. Its 30+ day delinquencies (excluding Peloton and its Pay in X loans) remained below 3%, so it isn't sacrificing its financial stability to gain more customers.

From fiscal 2025 to fiscal 2028, analysts expect Affirm's revenue to grow at a CAGR of 25%. Its adjusted EBITDA, which turned positive in fiscal 2025, could increase at a CAGR of 131% through 2028. The growing usage of its Affirm Card, embedded partnerships with other fintech and e-commerce platforms, and its overseas push into Europe should fuel that expansion.

Which growth stock is the better buy?

With an enterprise value of $32.5 billion, SoFi trades at 31 times this year's adjusted EBITDA. Affirm, with an enterprise value of $27.2 billion, trades at 24 times this year's adjusted EBITDA.

SoFi and Affirm are both great growth stocks for long-term investors. However, I believe Affirm's narrower focus, superior growth rates, stronger resistance to macro headwinds, and lower valuations all make it a more attractive investment than SoFi right now.

Should you invest $1,000 in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $507,421!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,109,138!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 972% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Leo Sun has positions in Amazon. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, Peloton Interactive, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.