Better Growth Stock: Nu Holdings vs. SoFi Technologies

Key Points

Nu's focus on Latin America presents huge potential to keep growing.

SoFi continues to introduce innovative features to better serve its customers.

These stocks can be big winners during the next five years.

10 stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies ›

Investing at the crossroads of financial services and technology can introduce some exciting opportunities. This is precisely the case with digital banks like SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU). The former's shares have surged 261% in the past three years (as of Feb. 12), while the latter's shares are up 182% during the same time.

Both have their fair share of positive attributes. But between these two growth stocks, which is the better one to add to your portfolio right now?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Tapping a big opportunity in Latin America

Nu provides various banking products and services to people in Latin America, which presents it with a significant opportunity. This region has a large unbanked and underbanked population. But Nu is clearly thriving, with more than 60% of Brazil's adult population as customers. There are also 13 million and 4 million customers, respectively, in the newer markets of Mexico and Colombia.

The company's growth is not letting up. Nu's revenue surged 42% year over year in the third quarter to $4.2 billion. It has succeeded thanks to the rising penetration of smartphones and faster internet speeds, which provide the necessary infrastructure for expansion. Wall Street analysts estimate revenue will rise 123% between 2025 and 2028.

There are no bank branches to worry about, eliminating a significant operating expense. Consequently, Nu's profits have been soaring. The net income margin was 18.8% in the third quarter, up drastically from a net loss being posted in the same period of 2021. This is certainly an encouraging trend.

Nu collects $13.40 in monthly revenue per active customer. That's much higher than the average $0.90 cost to serve them. Superb unit economics like this, along with disciplined risk-management practices, support the company's impressive profitability. It wouldn't be surprising to see the bottom line keep up its momentum.

Investors can buy shares right now at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of about 21. Based on Nu's incredible fundamentals, this deal might be too hard to pass up.

A focus on product innovation is driving notable growth

Like Nu, SoFi also runs a digital-only banking platform, with offerings ranging from various lending products all the way to checking and savings accounts and investment services. Growth from both net interest income and fee-based revenue is notable. Adjusted net revenue totaled $3.6 billion in 2025, up 38% year over year.

After adding a whopping 1 million net new customers in Q4, SoFi now has 13.7 million members. With a vast array of offerings, the business has the ability to cross-sell different products to its user base. This can also help to build stickiness, meaning customers avoid the hassle of switching banks.

SoFi stands out in a competitive industry because of how exceptional its user experience is. Even better, management has always prioritized product innovation in an effort to better serve customers. This is on full display. In the past few months, SoFi introduced fast and cheap blockchain-enabled cross-border payments, cryptocurrency trading, and a stablecoin. Chief Executive Officer Anthony Noto is extremely bullish on the impact blockchain technology will have on the world of finance.

The stock is relatively more expensive than Nu. SoFi shares currently trade at a forward P/E ratio of about 33. It might still make sense to pay up, however. That's because SoFi's bottom line is rapidly expanding. Adjusted net income climbed 112% in 2025, with company projections calling for a 72% jump in 2026. And the leadership team believes earnings per share will increase at a compound annual rate of 40% (at the midpoint of its forecast) between 2025 and 2028.

There's no need to pick just one

Instead of just picking one, the best move might be to buy shares in both Nu and SoFi, especially since they're both thriving. By owning these businesses, investors can gain access to high-growth opportunities that each cater to different markets. This can provide adequate exposure to exciting fintech stocks.

Should you buy stock in SoFi Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in SoFi Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and SoFi Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $414,554!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,120,663!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 884% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 17, 2026.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nu Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.