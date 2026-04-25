Better Growth Investment to Buy With $500: Ethereum vs. Strategy

Key Points

Strategy's stock can be considered as a leveraged bet on the price of Bitcoin.

Ethereum is a bet on the growth of its project ecosystem, which includes many segments.

One of these investments is probably a lot safer than the other.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Investors should be careful about which stories they buy, as some assets offer a straightforward growth narrative of their own, whereas others are leveraged plays on the growth of other assets. That frame is one way to evaluate whether to buy Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), crypto's premier smart contract and decentralized finance (DeFi) venue, versus Strategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), formerly known as MicroStrategy, and widely known as the company that has never seen a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) price level that it wasn't a buyer at.

On the surface, both are crypto growth plays, but if you look closer, the underlying mechanisms could not be more different. Let's investigate which is the better choice for a growth-targeted investment of $500.

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Strategy's financial flywheel isn't based on organic growth

Strategy's game plan is to issue new shares of its stock and new convertible debt so as to finance its purchasing and hoarding of vast quantities of Bitcoin, with the idea being that Bitcoin's long-run price appreciation will pump Strategy's stock, thereby enabling the buying of even more Bitcoin. It's typically a price-insensitive buyer of the coin, which has allowed it to accumulate a lot of it over time.

Today, Strategy holds 815,061 BTC, acquired for roughly $61.6 billion at an average cost of $75,500. With Bitcoin's price recently near $78,000, those holdings are currently held near their breakeven level despite numerous massive purchases made at higher prices. So the company's approach is working for the moment, as there isn't any price overhang which would prevent it from raising more money on the basis of the value of the coins it owns.

Another piece of evidence that the plan is working is that over the last five years, Bitcoin is up by 59%, whereas Strategy's stock is up by 181%.

If Bitcoin continues to behave as it has, Strategy could amplify those gains substantially. That could be especially true as it implements more financial engineering, creating new classes of its shares and repackaging its Bitcoin equity into cash-flowing assets like its latest offering, Stretch, to attract even more capital from investors and then funnel it back into Bitcoin.

But the catch is that the company is still effectively entirely reliant on Bitcoin's advance to deliver any kind of returns to shareholders across its various shares.

Ethereum's broader posture makes it safer

For the purposes of evaluating Ethereum as a growth investment worth holding long term, the key is to understand how many different ways it can grow. And as an ever-improving smart contract chain with massive bases of users, developers, investors, capital, and projects, almost any growth avenue available in crypto is going to be available to and represented on Ethereum, and usually before anywhere else.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is one such avenue; today, Ethereum has $45 billion in total value locked (TVL), commanding a large majority of all DeFi activity. While the DeFi segment is in a sharp decline at the moment across all of crypto, if it bounces back, it's reasonable to assume that Ethereum will capture a big portion of the recovery, as it's home to $167 billion in stablecoin capital, which is the source of liquidity that DeFi needs to thrive.

Then there's the tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) segment. There, Ethereum has approximately $16.6 billion in distributable tokenized assets, including a deep market for U.S. Treasuries.

In contrast to DeFi, RWAs are growing quickly; the network's base of tokenized assets is up by 9% over the 30-day period ending on April 24. So if financial institutions continue to transition over to blockchains for the purpose of managing their assets, Ethereum is likely to continue to be a winner of the lion's share of the capital inflows, which will increase demand for its blockspace and thus boost the transaction fees remitted to the network.

Which is the better play with $500?

Ethereum is the better place to invest $500 for growth today.

Strategy's fortunes are tethered to Bitcoin's price and the company's ability to raise capital on favorable terms; it has one path to winning. In contrast, Ethereum's value can accrue from DeFi growth, staking demand, RWA adoption, or emerging areas like AI agent infrastructure. If one tailwind stalls -- and at least one certainly will, based on the network's history -- others can (and do) eventually compensate.

An investment in Ethereum is not without risks. It faces fierce competition from other chains, and Strategy could deliver a bigger payday in a raging bull market. But, Ethereum offers more ways to win across more scenarios, and therefore less downside vulnerability, and that's worth paying for.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.