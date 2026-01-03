Better ETF for Beginners: ITOT's Broad Market Exposure vs. VTV's Low-Risk Stability

Key Points

ITOT covers the entire U.S. stock market and has a higher allocation to technology stocks than VTV.

VTV holds more financial, healthcare, and industrial names and offers a higher dividend yield.

ITOT has outperformed VTV over five years.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Both the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT:VTV) and iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Market ETF (NYSEMKT:ITOT) aim to give investors diversified access to U.S. equities, but their approaches differ: VTV focuses on large-cap value stocks, while ITOT tracks nearly the entire U.S. stock market, spanning growth and value, large and small companies. Here’s how these two popular low-cost options stack up on the metrics that matter.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VTV ITOT Issuer Vanguard iShares Expense ratio 0.04% 0.03% 1-yr return (as of Dec. 17, 2025) 12.66% 11.67% Dividend yield 2% 1.09% AUM $215.5 billion $80.39 billion

The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

ITOT comes with a slightly lower expense ratio, making it marginally more affordable to hold, while VTV offers a higher dividend yield for those prioritizing income.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VTV ITOT Max drawdown (5 y) (53.7%) (27.57%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,606 $1,707

What's inside

ITOT holds 2,498 stocks and aims to mirror the full U.S. equity market, with technology companies accounting for 34% of assets, followed by financial services and consumer cyclicals. Its largest positions as of the latest data are Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and the fund has been operating for over 21 years. This broad approach means exposure to both high-growth and cyclical sectors, as well as small- and mid-cap stocks.

In contrast, VTV concentrates on established value stocks, with heavier weightings in financial services (22%), industrials (16%), and healthcare (15%). Its top holdings include JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). This tilt may appeal to investors seeking steadier, income-oriented blue chips with less sensitivity to growth-driven market swings.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

With ultra-low expense ratios, both the iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and the Vanguard Value ETF are affordable options for investors looking to hold a large basket of stocks. ITOT's broader exposure means you're buying into the entire U.S. equities market, which has historically been a winning bet over a long enough time period. Its breadth also means you have instant portfolio diversification and its market-cap-weighting structure means buying now grants you increased concentration in the red-hot tech sector.

On the other hand, VTV's focus on established value stocks may provide a stronger hedge against economic and stock market volatility and also generates a slightly higher dividend yield, which may appeal to income investors or those who want to reinvest those gains for further upside.

Both ITOT and VTV are considered excellent foundational ETFs for most investors, and their low expense ratios and broad coverage mean you can buy into the market without committing yourself to closely following the fluctuations in specific sectors or companies.

Glossary

ETF: Exchange-traded fund; a basket of securities traded on an exchange like a stock.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges its investors.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by a fund or stock divided by its current price, shown as a percentage.

Beta: A measure of an investment's volatility compared to the overall market, typically the S&P 500.

AUM: Assets under management; the total market value of assets a fund manages.

Max drawdown: The largest percentage drop from a fund's peak value to its lowest point over a specific period.

Large-cap: Refers to companies with a large market capitalization, generally over $10 billion.

Value stocks: Shares of companies considered undervalued compared to their fundamentals, often with lower growth expectations.

Growth stocks: Shares of companies expected to grow earnings or revenue faster than the market average.

Blue chips: Well-established, financially sound companies with a history of reliable performance.

Cyclical sectors: Industries whose performance tends to follow the overall economy's ups and downs.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 966%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 3, 2026.

JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Sarah Sidlow has positions in Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, JPMorgan Chase, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.