A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

| Stock buybacks are rising this earnings season -YahooF

| rate cut odds getting pared back | "With stronger-than-expected jobs and growth data this year and inflation still mild, investors have had to reassess their outlook for policy rates." -JP Morgan Asset Management

"the amount of cuts priced in by the Fed’s December meeting is now the lowest since mid-November, at 79bps, around half the amount expected at the start of the year." -Jim Reid, Deutsche Bank

* source: JP Morgan Asset Management

better economic prospects helping market sentiment + keeping yields elevated + less urgency for rate cuts

US economy resilient | the AI revolution...

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

| Fed Funds have been FLAT at slightly above 5% while financial conditions have eased providing support for the equity markets

* source: JP Morgan

| "the S&P 500 has now been up for 15 out of the last 17 weeks. This is the first time since 1989 that’s happened, and before that you’d need to go back to 1972 for such a run. If we get yet another advance this week, it would be 16 out of 18 for the first time since 1971, the joint record in an 18-week run."

-Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

* source: Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid

| as per the most recent JPM survey, sentiment is slightly positive & only 39% of investors planning to increase exposure...

| concentration risk + commercial real estate are concerns...

* source: JP Morgan

| earnings - "4Q earnings season is winding down and all eyes are on ’24 expectations. The outlook for larger caps has remained steady while expectations for small caps in 2024 have dipped below 2022 levels." -Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler

earnings growth last quarter mostly

from tech, communications, and consumer discretionary

* source: JP Morgan

| still some work left, low/mild inflation expected as per 10YR breakevens

* source: JP Morgan

| recent chatter around funds trimming their exposure to the Magnificent 7 | Positioning: "Hedge funds rotated into cyclicals and Momentum while mutual funds added to defensives and anti-Momentum"

Despite a surge in tech shares, global hedge funds sold tech stocks at the highest pace in nearly eight months -RTRS

interestingly hedge funds + large caps were not overweight tech in Q4...healthcare / industrials / materials overweight

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities MIXED / Dollar + Oil + Gold HIGHER / TYields LOWER

-large drop in headline January durable-goods order

-hawkish Fed chatter

Inflation data in focus on Thursday (PCE) | ISM Manufacturing on Friday

DJ -0.3% S&P500 -0.0% Nasdaq +0.1% R2K +1.0% Cdn TSX -0.0%

Stoxx Europe 600 +0.0% APAC stocks MIXED, 10YR TYield = 4.295%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,035, WTI +1%, $78; Brent +1%, $83, Bitcoin $57,007

2) Food for thought...

Mortgage rates are now around 7%

* source: Oxford Economics

3) Commercial real estate a concern... - the next crisis?

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

4) Exhibit 3: While the Office Market Has a Surplus of Supply, the Residential Market Faces a Supply Shortage

* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research

5) THIS WEEK:

"focus will be on the US PCE inflation release, with other inflation reports also due in Europe and Japan. Otherwise, several economic activity indicators will be released for key economies, including PMI gauges in China.

Corporate earnings feature Berkshire Hathaway, Salesforce and Dell."

-Deutsche Bank

* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau

2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE

EU Parliament passes nature law despite political backlash - Reuters

-The nature law is one of the EU's biggest pieces of environmental legislation, requiring countries to introduce measures restoring nature on a fifth of their land and sea by 2030.

-The nature law has faced fierce political backlash since the European Commission proposed it in 2022. Centre-right lawmakers had attempted to scrap it completely, and eventually won changes to weaken parts including a goal to introduce more trees, ponds and other biodiverse features to farmland.



EU’s Toughest ESG Proposal Revived as Italy Considers Backing It - BNN

-Ambassadors will seek to approve a plan that would require firms to screen value chains for environmental and human rights abuses.

-Germany, which blocked the deal earlier this month, has given no indication that it has changed its stance. But Italy, another holdout, may now support the deal, people familiar with the matter said.

3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Russia’s crude exports shrug off halt to key Pacific grade-BBG 2) Trans mountain pipeline seen driving Canadian oil to three-year high-BBG3) Russia to ban gasoline exports for six months from March 1-PLATTS 4) Chevron warns of threat to $53bn Hess deal from ExxonMobil-FT 5) US announces latest solicitation of 3 million crude barrels to further refill SPR-PLATTS 6) Looming Venezuelan sanctions give a bump to Colombian oil prices-BBG