Better Dividend Stock: Verizon vs. American Express

Key Points Verizon and American Express both offer dividends, but that's about all they have in common.

Verizon offers a large dividend yield, but it's rising slowly.

American Express offers a rapidly rising dividend, but the stock offers a very low yield.

10 stocks we like better than Verizon Communications ›

Investors looking for ways to boost their passive income stream recently saw encouraging results from a pair of well-established dividend payers. Verizon (NYSE: VZ) raised earnings guidance for the last half of 2025, and American Express (NYSE: AXP) delivered second-quarter revenue that set a new record.

However, it takes more than one encouraging quarterly earnings report to make a great dividend stock. Here's a look at the road ahead of these businesses to see which is likely to deliver the most income to your brokerage account.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Verizon

Last September, Verizon raised its dividend payout for the 18th year in a row. At recent prices, shares of America's largest telecommunications giant offer an attractive 6.3% dividend yield.

Verizon's payout raises have been consistent, but they haven't been anything to write home about. The quarterly payment is up by just 19.9% over the past 10 years.

Verizon's wireless phone business isn't growing fast, but broadband is picking up the slack. Second-quarter wireless service revenue rose just 2.2% year over year, but the company expanded total broadband connections by 12.2% year over year to 12.9 million.

While revenue isn't growing very fast, the array of new tax reforms will make meeting and raising its payout a little easier. At the midpoint of management's guided range, free cash flow is expected to reach $4.74 per share in 2025. That's more than enough to meet and raise a dividend obligation currently set at $2.71 annually.

American Express

American Express doesn't raise its payout as frequently as Verizon. It makes up for its lack of consistency, though, with rapid payout bumps when the time is right.

At recent prices, the credit card network operator offers a minuscule 1.1% yield. This is much lower than Verizon, but rapid payout raises could lead to a higher yield on cost down the road.

Earlier this year, American Express raised its dividend payout by 17%. Over the past 10 years, the payout has soared 183%.

Another global pandemic could lead American Express to pause payout raises, but investors can still expect heaps of profits to come their way in the form of share repurchases. American Express has lowered its share count by 29.4% over the past decade. This makes future payout raises, like the big 17% bump we saw recently, relatively easy to manage.

As one of just four global credit card payment networks, steady growth from American Express is a reasonable expectation. Credit card network fees are annoying, but they're hardly high enough to make using cryptocurrency for everyday purchases an economically sensible option. If this changes, American Express and the other three established networks can easily compete by reducing swipe fees.

American Express recently took a big step toward cementing its competitive position in a shifting cryptocurrency landscape. In June, management announced that the Coinbase One Card will launch on the American Express network.

The better dividend stock to buy now

Choosing the better stock among these two will depend on your time horizon. The dividend growth rate American Express reported over the past decade is outstanding, but the stock offers a very low yield at the moment. If we project the past decade's dividend growth rate forward, investors who begin an American Express position now would receive a yield on cost of around 3.6% in 2045.

Verizon's yield is growing slowly, but investors who don't have more than a few decades to wait around are probably better off with the high-yield telecom stock. Its payout is growing slowly, and the recent cash acquisition of Frontier Communications for $20 billion means the next few payout raises probably won't be large ones.

If we project Verizon's past decade of dividend payout raises forward, investors who start a position now could receive a 9.1% yield on cost in 2045. That makes it a better buy for most income-seeking investors.

Should you invest $1,000 in Verizon Communications right now?

Before you buy stock in Verizon Communications, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Verizon Communications wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $641,800!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,023,813!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,034% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 21, 2025

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global and Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.