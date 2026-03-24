Better Dividend Stock: ConocoPhillips vs. EOG Resources

Key Points

EOG Resources and ConocoPhillips both have dividend yields more than double the S&P 500's.

ConocoPhillips expects to grow its dividend within the top 25% of S&P 500 companies through the end of the decade.

EOG Resources should have plenty of fuel to continue increasing its dividend over the next three years.

10 stocks we like better than ConocoPhillips ›

Despite all the volatility in crude prices, the oil industry can be a great place to find high-quality dividend stocks. Oil companies typically offer above-average dividend yields, and many have strong records of dividend growth.

Two top oil dividend stocks are ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) and EOG Resources (NYSE: EOG). They currently have attractive dividend yields (2.6% for ConocoPhillips and 2.9% for EOG Resources, both more than double the S&P 500's 1.2% yield). Here's a look at which oil company is the better dividend stock to buy right now.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Drilling down into these top oil dividend stocks

ConocoPhillips is a large, low-cost oil and gas producer. It currently needs oil to average in the mid-$40s to generate enough cash to fund its capital program, which includes four major long-term expansion projects. It can fully fund its dividend with $10 more. Last year, the company generated $7.3 billion of free cash flow with oil in the mid-$60s, easily covering its $4 billion dividend outlay. With crude prices currently much higher, it's generating a mountain of excess free cash flow. That's enabling ConocoPhillips to further fortify its top-tier balance sheet.

EOG Resources also has very low-cost operations. Last year, the U.S. oil and gas giant generated $4.7 billion in free cash flow after capital expenditures, easily covering the $2.2 billion in dividends it paid. The company only needs oil to average around $50 a barrel this year to cover its capital spending plan and dividend commitment. EOG Resources also has a pristine balance sheet with a leverage ratio well below its target.

A look at their growth profiles

ConocoPhillips is investing in a trio of liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects that should come online through 2028. These projects, along with cost-savings and margin-enhancement activities, should add $1 billion to its free cash flow each year during that period. Meanwhile, ConocoPhillips expects its Willow oil project in Alaska to add another $4 billion in annual free cash flow when it starts producing in 2029. Add it all up, and that's $7 billion in free cash flow growth over the next four years, assuming oil averages $70 a barrel. This growing cash flow will lower the company's breakeven level to the low-$30s by 2029. That robust growth supports ConocoPhillips' plan to grow its dividend within the top 25% of S&P 500 companies.

EOG Resources expects to grow its oil and gas production at a mid-single-digit annual rate over the next three years. That positions it to generate $18 billion of cumulative free cash flow during that period at an average oil price of around $73 a barrel. That's up from $15 billion over the last three years at that same average oil price, or a more than 6% compound annual growth rate. That should give EOG Resources plenty of fuel to continue growing its dividend.

High-octane dividend growth expected

ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources are both excellent oil dividend stocks. They have low breakeven levels and strong growth prospects. However, ConocoPhillips expects to grow much faster. It can more than double its free cash flow by 2029, compared to EOG Resources' mid-single-digit growth rate, both assuming oil is in the low-$70s. That should enable ConocoPhillips to grow its dividend faster in the coming years, making it a better dividend stock to buy.

Should you buy stock in ConocoPhillips right now?

Before you buy stock in ConocoPhillips, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and ConocoPhillips wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,592!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,076,767!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 913% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 185% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 24, 2026.

Matt DiLallo has positions in ConocoPhillips. The Motley Fool recommends ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.