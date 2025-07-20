Better Cryptocurrency to Buy Right Now: Cardano vs. Solana

Key Points Solana is gaining traction in multiple cryptocurrency segments at the same time.

Cardano is struggling to bootstrap its decentralized finance ecosystem.

Emerging growth segments could make an opening that disrupts the dynamics here.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) and Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) both promise high performance, but only one is already zipping along the fast lane while the other still hugs the shoulder.

If you are looking for an investment in crypto today, you need to know which is which, so let's dive in and take a look.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Solana is already taking off

When it comes to good user experience (UX) in crypto, the best that most investors and users can hope for are blockchains that are lightning-quick and so cheap to use that they're nearly free.

Transactions on Solana cost roughly $0.0008 at recent prices, and most transactions close in less than a second. Cardano's average fee, in contrast, climbed to $0.29 in first-quarter 2025 as on‑chain activity fell, and its settlement times can be between 15 seconds and a full minute, which is enough to cause a bit of friction for users.

Solana's better tech leads to more adoption, more decentralized application (dApp) usage, and more capital hosted on its chain.

Solana generated $271 million in network revenue in the second quarter, its third quarter in a row leading all chains. It also matched every other Layer-1 (L1) and Layer-2 (L2) chain combined in monthly active wallet addresses during June.

As if that weren't enough, Solana's decentralized finance (DeFi) total value locked (TVL) sits near $9.3 billion, second only to Ethereum. Underpinning that DeFi ecosystem are the chain's stablecoins. Stablecoin float on Solana jumped 5.5% month-over-month to reach $10.4 billion as of July 16.

Cardano's recent report shows essentially the opposite trends. Its average daily transactions dropped 28% to 51,500 in Q1, DeFi total value slid 29% to $319 million, and fee revenue fell 32% to just $1.3 million.

For investors, those metrics translate directly into token demand, or a lack thereof. More users paying fees and more capital parked on‑chain mean stronger secular tailwinds for Solana. Cardano, meanwhile, is contending with shrinking throughput and a bloated fee structure.

Growth engines vs. good intentions

Solana is attracting projects across virtually every growth segment in crypto.

Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces, AI‑centric data networks, real‑world‑asset (RWA) tokenizers, a booming meme coin scene, and integrated payment with the traditional financial sector are all present and flourishing, among other areas. The chain's snappy development cycle is part of the reason projects are comfortable with initiating their work on the chain because there's a reasonable expectation for the chain's capabilities to continue to evolve to support their needs.

In contrast, Cardano's development culture is famously methodical.

In theory, that pays off with rock‑solid security, but in practice it slows everything to a crawl. Its scaling solution, Hydra, which was touted since 2020 as a high-throughput Layer‑2 chain running on top of Cardano, remains largely academic and underutilized despite some impressive results on high-throughput tests in mid-2025.

To make matters worse, Cardano's stablecoin market cap is a minuscule $32 million, a rounding error next to Solana's. Without a feature‑rich scaling layer and sufficient volumes of key financial infrastructure like stablecoins, institutional interest in Cardano is thus muted, choking off inflows of capital, and encouraging developers to gravitate elsewhere.

The verdict

Could Cardano catch up to Solana in the future? Possibly, but investors need to weigh the opportunity cost here.

Solana is already executing across consumer and institutional channels, and its fee economics give it room to absorb new demand without breaking user wallets. Cardano must first reignite user growth, get users to take advantage of Hydra's scaling capabilities, and finally convince major financial players to onboard -- or outperform in an emerging growth segment that the other major players haven't already sunk their teeth into.

Therefore, if you want a live network with proven product‑market fit, increasing revenue, and a pipeline of institutional catalysts, Solana is the obvious pick for being the better buy.

Should you invest $1,000 in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $652,133!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,056,790!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,048% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 180% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 15, 2025

Alex Carchidi has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.