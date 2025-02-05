Better Cryptocurrency to Buy With $5,000 in 2025: Solana vs. Bitcoin

When it comes to choosing between leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL), there's a lot to understand, starting with your goals for your money. There are strong arguments for both coins.

Whereas Bitcoin's strength is that its protocol is largely unchanging, making it a bulwark of stability in the highly fluid cryptocurrency sector, Solana is still being actively developed by its team, meaning that its chain is flexible and can adapt to emerging areas of demand. Both of these dynamics imply upsides as well as risks.

So let's dive in and determine which is the better fit for your objectives.

The conservative option looks pretty good

The investment thesis for Bitcoin suggests that it's suited to patient investors who expect to hold on for many years.

For the uninitiated, because Bitcoin isn't a fiat currency, there is a limit to the number of tokens that can ever exist -- 21 million. So long as there are people willing to accept Bitcoin as payment, it will always retain some value, and because there can't be more than 21 million tokens, over the long term it should maintain its purchasing power against currencies that experience inflation, as most will. In fact, because of the regular halvings that reduce the reward for Bitcoin miners, the crypto will probably gain in value against those currencies, as it will only get more scarce relative to supply growth.

The steady impact of that scarcity over time is why $5,000 invested in Bitcoin five years ago would be worth nearly $53,000 today. If there weren't a consistent pressure on the rate of supply growth, it wouldn't be possible for the price to rise without a significant gain in the level of demand. Given that the limits defined by Bitcoin's protocol won't change, there isn't much reason to expect this trend to stop during the next five to 10 years or beyond. Additionally, macroeconomic and monetary phenomenon, like inflation, interest rate hikes, and increasing integration between the cryptocurrency sector and traditional financial markets, all affect Bitcoin prices as well. Thus far, those impacts have been largely favorable.

There's no law of nature that guarantees the coin will bounce back after its inevitable cyclical downturns, but, due to consistent and rising demand, it's very likely.

Solana's upside potential in the near term is undeniably juicy

Whereas the argument for Bitcoin involves careful and consistent investing over long periods, Solana is better suited for investment in the medium term, but it's also significantly riskier. For reference, Solana's market cap is about $105 billion, making it minuscule in comparison to Bitcoin, with its market cap of about $2 trillion.

With the recent launch of the first-ever official presidential meme coin on the chain, the potential approval of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) holding Solana, and an ongoing series of upgrades to its core technology, there are several reasons to be optimistic about the coin these days. With a pro-cryptocurrency president in the White House, the coin's price could double or do even better.

Therefore, Solana probably has significantly more upside potential than Bitcoin does, especially in the near term.

One key difference is that Solana is hardly an asset that investors will flee to when they want safety -- and Bitcoin might be. Another key difference is that Solana is in active development, and its ecosystem of projects and coins is still evolving and growing.

The new developments are positive for today, and the ecosystem is healthy and relevant.

But that might change, as it recently has for competing chains like Ethereum and if investors aren't willing to keep up with Solana's developments, there's a chance they won't notice if the changes are unfavorable. Other blockchains might usurp Solana's share of the cryptocurrency market, and the only way to know if that's happening is by keeping tabs on developments. These concerns are particularly elevated given the relatively rapid pace of Solana's development, as well as its fast ascent into the limelight as a major cryptocurrency since 2020.

Overall, Solana is better suited for investors who prefer to manage their holdings a bit more actively and want to hold their coins for three to five years rather than 10 years or more. There's no indication that problems are on the horizon today, but Solana is far from static, which implies a set of risks that Bitcoin largely does not have.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

