Better Crypto Under $1: Cardano vs. Canton

Key Points

Cardano and Canton trade for the same price and have nearly identical market caps.

Cardano, down 49% for the year, has gone into a dangerous tailspin.

Canton, which launched in late 2025, is a bet on the future of RWA tokenization.

10 stocks we like better than Canton ›

Crypto investors looking for bargain-priced cryptos under $1 have typically turned to Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) for value. But here's the thing: Cardano is down a whopping 49% in 2026 and shows signs of going into a dangerous tailspin. It could be a serious value trap for investors.

An interesting pivot from Cardano could be Canton (CRYPTO: CC). It's trading for the same price as Cardano (just $0.16). Moreover, the two cryptocurrencies have nearly identical market caps ($6 billion), and both are Layer-1 blockchain networks with smart contract functionality.

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So which one is the better investment right now?

Invest in the future, not the past

Right now, both Cardano and Canton rank among the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap. But they appear to be going in very different directions. Canton launched in November 2025, and in six months, it has already passed Cardano in market cap (albeit by a very slim margin).

That's because Canton is the future; Cardano is the past. That's probably a bitter pill for many crypto investors to swallow, but it's the reality.

Canton is a purpose-built Layer-1 blockchain for tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). And right now, RWA tokenization is taking the world by storm. Many consulting firms believe it could be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity by 2030. Some top Wall Street firms, including Goldman Sachs, are now backing Canton due to its focus on institutional-grade blockchain technology.

In contrast, Cardano has faded in value. It launched as an Ethereum challenger back in 2017 but never fulfilled its early promise. Most glaringly, it was late to the decentralized finance (DeFi) space and has never found its footing. Now, its founder, Charles Hoskinson, is warning of a potential "wave of failures" across the Cardano blockchain ecosystem.

How much upside does Canton have?

The big question, of course, is how much upside the Canton token might have. It might be cheap, but is it really worth investing in?

Since its November launch, Canton is only up a modest 11%. Typically, super-hot cryptos explode right out of the gate before leveling out or crashing back down to Earth. So maybe Canton won't skyrocket in value. If it hasn't happened in six months, it may never happen.

That said, I'd rather invest in Canton than Cardano right now. The two cryptos are going in opposite directions, and I'd rather invest in the future, not the past.

Should you buy stock in Canton right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Cardano and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Goldman Sachs Group. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.