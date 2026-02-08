Better Consumer Staples ETF: Vanguard's VDC vs. First Trust's FTXG

Key Points

VDC offers an expense ratio of 0.09% and an asset under management (AUM) of $8.5 billion, while FTXG has an expense ratio of 0.60%, an AUM of $19.8 million, and a higher dividend yield of 2.6% versus VDC's 2.0%.

FTXG has a 5-year growth of $925 per $1,000 invested, lagging VDC's $1,385, and has a maximum drawdown of -21.71% versus VDC's -16.55%.

FTXG concentrates on food and beverage stocks, leading to a more focused portfolio versus VDC's broader consumer staples exposure.

10 stocks we like better than First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI - First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF ›

The Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEMKT:VDC) stands out for its low cost and broad sector coverage, while the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) trades at a higher expense, pays a higher yield, and zeroes in on food and beverage companies.

Both funds target the consumer staples space, but VDC casts a wider net across non-discretionary products, whereas FTXG focuses specifically on food and beverage stocks. This comparison helps clarify if the extra yield and niche tilt in FTXG compensate for its higher costs and narrower portfolio.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric VDC FTXG Issuer Vanguard First Trust Expense ratio 0.09% 0.60% 1-yr return (as of 2026-02-06) 12.06% 9.78% Dividend yield 2.10% 2.75% Beta 0.64 0.52 AUM $9.05 billion $17.89 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.

VDC is significantly more affordable with a 0.09% expense ratio, while FTXG charges 0.60%. FTXG may appeal to those seeking a higher payout, offering a 2.75% dividend yield versus VDC’s 2.10%.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric VDC FTXG Max drawdown (5 yr) (16.55%) (21.71%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years $1,385 $925

What's inside

FTXG focuses on the food and beverage industry, holding just 31 stocks with 91% in consumer defensive, 7% in basic materials, and 2% in industrials. Its top holdings are PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP), Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM), and Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The fund has a track record of 9.4 years. No notable quirks are present.

In contrast, VDC tracks a broader consumer staples basket, with 98% in consumer defensive and 2% in consumer cyclical. Its top stocks are Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT), Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST), and Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG). With 103 holdings, VDC offers greater diversification across household and personal products, not just food and beverage.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

Both the Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) and the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) offer investors exposure to the stable, income-generating consumer staples sector. The choice comes down to whether FTXG’s focus on the food and beverage industry or VDC’s broader consumer staples approach is preferred.

If you don’t have holdings in the consumer staples industry or are looking to expand in this area for your portfolio, VDC is the better ETF over FTXG for several reasons.

VDC has a higher one-year return, smaller max drawdown, and a lower expense ratio. It also sports substantial assets under management of over $9 billion compared to FTXG’s much smaller $17.9 million, giving VDC greater liquidity.

In addition, Vanguard’s ETF delivers much better diversification, given it contains over 100 holdings versus FTXG’s small basket of 31 stocks. This helps buoy VDC during downturns in some stocks or industry segments whereas FTXG is more vulnerable.

FTXG is the ETF for investors who want to increase their exposure specifically to the food and beverage sector, and are willing to pay a higher expense ratio for it. The fund also boasts a higher dividend yield. Outside of that, VDC is the better choice.

Should you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI - First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF right now?

Before you buy stock in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI - First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund VI - First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 8, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in PepsiCo and Walmart. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.