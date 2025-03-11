News & Insights

Markets
BTTR

Better Choice Signs LoI To Acquire Choice Speciality Pharmacy Group

March 11, 2025 — 10:14 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Better Choice Co. Inc. (BTTR) Tuesday announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group, through an option purchase agreement.

BTTR shares are declining 8.25 percent at 1.50 on a volume of 73,467.

Choice Specialty Pharmacy is a fully licensed and provider of specialized pharmacy services in the U.S.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen Better Choice's specialty pharmacy presence in the U.S.

Better Choice, a pet health and wellness company said the purchase price is based on 6X of Seller's FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.68 million, and consideration will be comprised of stock and cash at closing.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BTTR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.