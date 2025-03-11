Better Choice Signs LoI To Acquire Choice Speciality Pharmacy Group

(RTTNews) - Better Choice Co. Inc. (BTTR) Tuesday announced that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent to acquire Choice Specialty Pharmacy Group, through an option purchase agreement.

BTTR shares are declining 8.25 percent at 1.50 on a volume of 73,467.

Choice Specialty Pharmacy is a fully licensed and provider of specialized pharmacy services in the U.S.

This acquisition is expected to strengthen Better Choice's specialty pharmacy presence in the U.S.

Better Choice, a pet health and wellness company said the purchase price is based on 6X of Seller's FY2024 Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $4.68 million, and consideration will be comprised of stock and cash at closing.

