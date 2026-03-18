Better Buy: Bitcoin or AI?

Key Points

Over the past five years, Bitcoin has dramatically underperformed high-flying AI stocks such as Nvidia.

Bitcoin mining companies making the pivot to AI are also outperforming Bitcoin right now.

Bitcoin's future might include the integration of AI agents making blockchain-powered payments.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

Over the past six months, there has been a stampede of money out of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and into artificial intelligence (AI). Most notably, publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies are winding down their crypto mining operations, selling off their Bitcoin, and using that money to make a high-profile pivot into AI computing.

But is AI really a better long-term investment than Bitcoin? Let's take a closer look.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Bitcoin vs. AI

Let's start with a simple chart, comparing the performance of Bitcoin and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) over the past five years. Even Bitcoin maximalists would struggle to explain away this chart. Over the past five years, Nvidia stock is up a whopping 1,266%. Bitcoin, by way of comparison, is up only 28%.

And it doesn't get much better if you compare Bitcoin to publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies. Two of these miners making an aggressive push into AI are TeraWulf and Cipher Digital. Over the past 12 months, TeraWulf is up 390%, while Cipher Digital is up 365%.

The problem, quite frankly, is that Bitcoin has given up all of its gains of the past five years. At a current price of around $70,000, the world's most popular cryptocurrency is trading at almost the same price it was back in November 2021, when it hit a (then) all-time high of $69,000.

So it's easy to understand why Bitcoin miners are abandoning Bitcoin right now. The cost to mine a single Bitcoin is now estimated to be $87,000. So if the spot price of Bitcoin is below that, then it doesn't make any economic sense to mine Bitcoin. If Bitcoin remains at the $70,000 level, then I would fully expect other Bitcoin miners to capitulate as well. A pivot into AI seems like the right move.

Bitcoin's AI future?

However, the worlds of Bitcoin and AI may not be mutually exclusive. In other words, the Bitcoin blockchain ecosystem might finally embrace the full intersection of crypto and AI.

One scenario, first proposed by Cathie Wood of Ark Invest nearly two years ago, hypothesized a world in which AI agents use Bitcoin to make online micro-payments. You'd just need to give these AI agents a blockchain wallet, fill it up with Bitcoin, and tell them what to do.

If millions of AI agents are using Bitcoin to make micro-payments, then Bitcoin would have the potential to become more valuable than any AI company in the world. Bitcoin would become more than just a digital currency -- it would become an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem. If Nvidia is worth $4 trillion, then maybe Bitcoin is also worth $4 trillion?

What if AI is a bubble?

Finally, don't forget: Investors have been warning for some time that AI could be in a massive bubble right now. Billions of dollars are being poured into AI, but it's not immediately clear if all this money is actually going to pay off.

As Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently pointed out in a report, there's a huge gap between revenue and capital expenditure when it comes to AI. So it might not be fair to compare Bitcoin to high-flying AI stocks trading at frothy valuations.

Over the short to medium term, Bitcoin mining stocks may continue to outpace Bitcoin. But over the long haul, my money's with Bitcoin. For more than a decade, Bitcoin has been the top-performing asset in the world. Giving up on Bitcoin now might end up being a colossally short-sighted mistake.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $508,877!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,115,328!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 936% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2026.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Goldman Sachs Group, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.