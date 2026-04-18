Better Buy: Bitcoin (BTC) or Bittensor (TAO)?

Key Points

Bittensor, up 15% for the year, ranks as the top AI crypto by market cap.

In a single day, Bittensor lost nearly 20% of its value as investors began to question a key selling point of the AI network.

Over the past 16 years, Bitcoin has shown its resilience in bouncing back from huge market drawdowns.

10 stocks we like better than Bittensor ›

For the year, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is down 15%, while AI crypto Bittensor (CRYPTO: TAO) is up 15%. The AI investment thesis is still going strong in 2026, so Bittensor looks like the better buy right now. But the two cryptos appear to be headed in very different directions.

Here's the thing: Bittensor fell off a cliff last week, losing nearly 20% of its value in a single 24-hour period. All of a sudden, it no longer looks like the sure thing it once did. So are you better off sticking with Bitcoin?

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The rise and fall of Bittensor

Even after its recent pullback, Bittensor still ranks as the top AI crypto by market cap. It's currently valued at $2.7 billion. That's well ahead of the next-closest AI crypto, Render (CRYPTO: RENDER), which has a $1 billion market cap.

Bittensor soared higher this year largely on the basis of growing buzz about new decentralized AI projects running on its blockchain. Long story short, open-source, decentralized AI projects are starting to approach the same type of power and capability as proprietary, centralized AI projects run by top-tier Silicon Valley companies.

That plays directly into Bittensor's sweet spot. It is an open-source, decentralized blockchain network that is primarily used for sharing and collaborating on large language model (LLM) and machine learning (ML) projects. Until last week, the crown jewel of the network was Covenant AI, which recently had a breakthrough success on Bittensor that attracted the attention of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang.

But now Covenant AI says it's leaving the Bittensor network entirely over concerns of centralization. According to Covenant AI, Bittensor is centralization with the marketing of decentralization. That obviously spooked investors, who immediately began dumping Bittensor. On the above chart, that's easy to see. The price of Bittensor fell off a cliff in early April.

The perils of short-term momentum investing

All this serves to highlight the riskiness and volatility of short-term, momentum-based investing. Prices can zigzag wildly, and in a relatively short period of time, investors can be wiped out. That's especially the case with cryptocurrencies with relatively tiny market caps.

That's not to say that Bittensor is down for the count. After all, it is still outperforming Bitcoin for the year. But it does illustrate how narrative-driven the AI crypto market is for investors. In 2023 and 2024, for example, Render surged to a massive valuation on the basis of the "GPU compute" narrative. But when that narrative later waned, so did the value of Render.

Bitcoin for the long haul

Of course, Bitcoin is still risky, but it has a solid track record of bouncing back from huge market turndowns. In its 16-year history, Bitcoin has suffered several major drawdowns of 75% or higher, and has rebounded each time, better than before.

I'm going with Bitcoin right now. Yes, Bittensor may continue to outperform Bitcoin over the short run. But over the long run, I'm confident that Bitcoin is the crypto that you need to be holding in your portfolio.

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin, Bittensor, Nvidia, and Render. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.