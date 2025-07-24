Better Bet Than Intuitive Surgical Stock: Pay Less To Get More From PODD

PODD is ISRG’s peer in Health Care Equipment industry that has:

1) Lower valuation (P/EBIT) compared to ISRG

2) But higher revenue and operating income growth

This disconnect between valuation and performance could mean that you are better off buying PODD stock vs. ISRG

Key Metrics Compared

Metric ISRG PODD P/OpInc* 74.6x 59.4x LTM OpInc Growth 32.9% 36.8% 3Y Avg OpInc Growth 12.5% 254.9% LTM Revenue Growth 19.1% 23.5% 3Y Avg Revenue Growth 13.9% 24.5%

OpInc = Operating Income, P/EBIT = Price To Operating Income Ratio

This is just one approach to evaluate investments. Trefis High Quality Portfolio evaluates much more, and is designed to reduce stock-specific risk while giving upside exposure

Is The Mismatch In Stock Price Temporary

One way to check if Intuitive Surgical stock is expensive now versus the other tickers would be to see how these metrics compared across companies exactly a year ago. Specifically, if there has been a marked reversal in the trend for Intuitive Surgical in the last 12 months, then there is a chance that the current mismatch is likely to reverse. On the other hand, a persistent underperformance in revenue and operating income growth for Intuitive Surgical would reinforce the conclusion that the stock is expensive compared to its peers, but may not revert soon

Key Metrics Compared 1 Yr Prior

Metric ISRG PODD P/OpInc* 69x 44.3x LTM OpInc Growth 32.9% 40.4% 3Y Avg OpInc Growth 10.5% 151.8% LTM Revenue Growth 17.2% 22.1% 3Y Avg Revenue Growth 13.6% 23.6%

OpInc = Operating Income

Additional Metrics To Consider

Metric ISRG PODD P/S 21.0x 9.2x Market Cap (Current) $ 183.3 Bil $ 20.3 Bil LTM Revenue $ 8.71 Bil $ 2.20 Bil LTM Opinc $ 2.46 Bil $ 340.80 Mil LTM Op Margin 28.2% 15.5%

OpInc = Operating Income

Alternate buying based on valuation, while attractive, needs to be evaluated carefully from multiple angles. Such multi-factor analysis is exactly how we construct Trefis portfolio strategies. If you want upside with a smoother ride than an individual stock, consider the High Quality portfolio, which has outperformed the S&P, and clocked >91% returns since inception.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.