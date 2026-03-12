Better Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock: Broadcom vs. AMD

Key Points

Both reported solid results, and their outlooks suggest that the AI-fueled growth is here to stay.

The good news for investors is that analysts have become bullish about their growth potential.

A closer look at their valuations point to which of these two stocks is worth investing in right now.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) have been trailing Nvidia in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market in recent years. Still, both companies are now experiencing a nice uptick in their growth thanks to their growing influence in this market.

As it turns out, both chip designers have outperformed Nvidia stock in the past year. While Broadcom has jumped 69% over this period, AMD has logged stronger gains of 92%. But if you had to choose either AMD or Broadcom for your portfolio right now, which one would be the better bet?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Let's find out.

The case for Broadcom

Broadcom dominates the custom AI processor market with an estimated share of 60% to 80%. These custom processors, known as application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), are in terrific demand from hyperscalers and AI companies looking to reduce reliance on Nvidia, achieve significant cost reductions, and speed up performance while keeping power consumption in check.

Market research firm TrendForce expects ASICs to account for 27.8% of AI server chips this year, up from 20.9% in 2025. Broadcom is one of the biggest beneficiaries of the growing ASIC adoption. It reported a 106% year-over-year jump in AI revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2026 (which ended on Feb. 1).

This outstanding growth was driven by Broadcom's impressive clientele, which includes Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Anthropic, and OpenAI. Broadcom points out that it has six AI customers in total, and all of them are poised to significantly accelerate the deployment of its custom chips next year. Anthropic, for example, is expected to triple the deployment of Broadcom's ASICs next year to 3 gigawatts (GW). Similarly, Meta Platforms is estimated to scale the deployment of Broadcom's processors to multiple gigawatts next year.

Such impressive customer momentum explains why Broadcom is confident of achieving $100 billion in AI revenue in 2027. That would be a massive increase over the $20 billion in AI revenue it delivered in the previous fiscal year. Not surprisingly, analysts have hiked their growth expectations for Broadcom following its latest report.

So, there is a solid chance of this AI stock sustaining its healthy momentum and delivering more upside to investors.

The case for AMD

AMD makes both central processing units (CPUs) and GPUs that are used in computers, data centers, and gaming consoles. The company, however, has been playing second fiddle to Nvidia in the data center GPU market. But CEO Lisa Su is confident the company can achieve a double-digit market share in this space over the next three to five years.

Importantly, AMD's data center revenue is now growing at a healthy clip, suggesting that it is indeed on track to improve its position in this lucrative market. The company reported $16.6 billion in data center revenue for 2025, up by 32% from the prior year.

AMD credited this solid growth to the growing adoption of its Instinct data center GPUs. Looking ahead, the Instinct processors should continue to drive stronger growth in AMD's data center business, especially considering that it has secured multibillion-dollar deals with multiple customers. Meta Platforms, for instance, is poised to deploy up to 6 GW of its Instinct GPUs.

This contract could give AMD a massive boost in the long run. Additionally, it already has a deal in place with OpenAI to deploy 6 GW of chips to help the latter build more computing capacity. This deal is poised to kick off in the second half of 2026. Moreover, there are additional catalysts in AMD's bag, such as the growth of the AI-focused personal computer market and its growing influence in AI server CPUs.

As such, it is easy to see why analysts are forecasting a 59% increase in AMD's earnings this year to $6.64 per share. The good news is that its bottom-line growth is poised to remain solid over the next two years as well.

The verdict

Both AMD and Broadcom are growing at solid rates, and they are likely to sustain their momentum in the future thanks to the secular growth of the AI chip market. That's why investors should take a closer look at their valuations before deciding which one of these AI stocks is worth investing in.

Though there isn't much difference between their forward earnings multiples, AMD's sales multiple of 9 is significantly lower than Broadcom's 24. Still, the exponential growth that Broadcom could deliver in its AI revenue by next year could help justify the huge premium. As such, investors can't go much wrong if they invest in either of these semiconductor companies since both of them are positioned to grow impressively in the future.

Should you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices right now?

Before you buy stock in Advanced Micro Devices, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Advanced Micro Devices wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $511,735!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,140,464!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 946% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 191% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 12, 2026.

Harsh Chauhan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends Broadcom. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.