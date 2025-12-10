Better AI Stock: Palantir vs. SoundHound AI

Key Points

Palantir and SoundHound AI both have lofty valuations that require excellence, and one of these AI stocks is more capable of delivering.

Palantir is signing big deals left and right while boasting impressive revenue growth and margin expansion.

SoundHound AI also has high revenue growth, but it is burning through a lot of cash.

10 stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies ›

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) are two AI stocks that have gone in opposite directions this year. Palantir's stock price has more than doubled and the company may wind up with a $1 trillion market cap by 2030. Meanwhile, SoundHound AI stock has lost more than 30% of its value and fallen to a $5 billion market cap.

The divergence between these two stocks will likely expand in 2026. Here's why Palantir looks like the winner.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Palantir offers an essential product for governments and business owners

Palantir's software products let governments and businesses access, analyze, and interpret big data in a way that few companies can. Its Gotham software assists governments, while Foundry is for businesses, and both segments are growing rapidly. The software company delivered 63% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter and posted its highest sequential quarterly revenue growth in its history.

Customers enroll in monthly plans, which results in annual recurring revenue for Palantir. Not only does it do a good job of retaining customers, but it's signing deals left and right. Palantir closed 204 deals of at least $1 million, 91 deals of at least $5 million, and 53 deals of at least $10 million.

That's a lot of deals at high prices. The business model is proven and has become quite profitable. Palantir wrapped up the quarter with a 40% net profit margin.

SoundHound AI isn't having the same success

Not every AI stock is a winner, and SoundHound AI has been disappointing for investors this year. Its conversational AI products can be useful for customer service, and it is growing.

Revenue increased by 68% year over year to reach $42 million in Q3. However, SoundHound AI also burned through $109.3 million in the quarter.

It's normal for growth stocks to be unprofitable for a few years while they prioritize revenue growth, but a 31.5 price-to-sales ratio doesn't leave much room for error. Granted, Palantir has an absurd 111 P/S ratio, but significant revenue growth and profit margin expansion for top-tier software products makes it somewhat easier to justify.

To its credit, the SoundHound AI team has secured a bunch of deals across various industries. The company mentioned deals with companies like Stellantis' Jeep, German EV maker Togg, and "three of the top 10 global financial services institutions." SoundHound AI did not provide contract amounts or terms in its Q3 press release.

Final verdict

SoundHound AI has a good product, but it also has high net losses and a lofty valuation. Palantir's valuation is at nosebleed levels, but everything else about the stock is great.

Palantir can justify its valuation in a few years with robust revenue growth and expanding margins. The company has a long record of frustrating shorts and delighting investors with impressive financial results, not just hype. SoundHound AI's high revenue growth isn't enough to unseat Palantir as the victor of this battle.

Should you invest $1,000 in Palantir Technologies right now?

Before you buy stock in Palantir Technologies, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Palantir Technologies wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $521,550!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,133,904!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 981% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don’t miss out on the latest top 10 list, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 8, 2025

Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Palantir Technologies. The Motley Fool recommends SoundHound AI and Stellantis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.