Key Points

Micron is a cyclical stock, but it's enjoying a fantastic cycle right now.

Microsoft is a cloud king that's looking historically cheap.

Both AI stocks appear to be good picks, but one is more attractive over the long term.

10 stocks we like better than Microsoft ›

Momentum is great -- until it screeches to a halt. Both Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) are good examples of this. Micron's shares were soaring but are now down roughly 15% below the high set earlier this month. Microsoft has lost more than 20% of its value since late October 2025.

Many forward-looking investors know that both of these artificial intelligence (AI) stocks could rebound strongly. Which is the better AI stock to buy on the dip: Micron or Microsoft?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Micron: The law of supply and demand is on its side

The main knock against Micron is that it's a cyclical stock, and no one knows when the cycle will swing downward. That's a fair criticism. However, the reality is that the law of supply and demand is firmly on Micron's side for now -- and could be for a while to come.

Micron is one of three suppliers of high-bandwidth memory (HBM). AI applications require massive amounts of HBM. Micron revealed in its fiscal 2026 first-quarter update in December 2025 that its entire 2026 HBM supply had sold out.

The tremendous demand for HBM is expected to continue. Micron projects that the total addressable market for HBM will increase by a compound annual growth rate of around 40% over the next three years, with the market expanding from $35 billion in 2025 to $100 billion in 2028.

HBM isn't the only positive for Micron, though. The demand for DRAM and NAND memory is also so strong that the company is negotiating multi-year supply deals. Such agreements haven't been commonplace in the past.

Micron's shares trade at only 12 times forward earnings. This low valuation is primarily due to investors' concerns about the company's cyclical business. However, it could set the stage for Micron's stock to soar again if the company delivers impressive revenue and earnings growth over the coming quarters.

Microsoft: A cloud king that's looking historically cheap

I doubt that anyone would categorize Microsoft as a value stock. However, this cloud king's valuation is historically cheap. Microsoft's earnings multiple is near its lowest level over the last 10 years.

Why has Microsoft's share price declined so much? There are several culprits. For one thing, the tech giant reported slightly lower-than-expected revenue growth for its Azure cloud unit in its latest quarterly update. Microsoft's plans to significantly boost capital expenditures this year also concerned some analysts.

Increased competition is another worry. The adoption of Microsoft 365 Copilot hasn't been as strong as some observers expected, while Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude AI models are generating positive buzz.

On the other hand, Microsoft's business is booming on nearly every front. CEO Satya Nadella believes the future could be even brighter. He said in the fiscal 2026 first-quarterearnings calllast month, "We are in the beginning phases of AI diffusion and its broad GDP impact. TAM [total addressable market] will grow substantially across every layer of the tech stack as this diffusion accelerates and spreads."

Agentic AI is one growth area that could especially benefit Microsoft. More than 80% of the Fortune 500 companies have already built AI agents using Microsoft's Copilot Studio and Agentbuilder tools. Nadella noted in the Q1 call, "As agents proliferate, every customer will need new ways to deploy, manage, and protect them. We believe this creates a major new category and significant growth opportunity for us."

Better AI stock to buy on the dip?

Which of these AI stocks is the better pick to buy on the dip? I think there are two answers.

Micron seems likely to deliver greater returns over the next 12 months, in my view. The jaw-dropping demand for memory, particularly HBM, should translate to tremendous profits for Micron. As earnings go, so go share prices (usually, anyway).

Over the long term, though, I suspect that Microsoft will be the bigger winner. The market dynamics still look great for Microsoft. Also, the law of supply and demand won't always be on Micron's side. Long-term investors have reaped rewards by buying Microsoft's shares on significant declines in the past. I predict they will be able to do so again.

Should you buy stock in Microsoft right now?

Before you buy stock in Microsoft, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Microsoft wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $439,362!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,164,984!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 918% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 11, 2026.

Keith Speights has positions in Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Micron Technology, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.