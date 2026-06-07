Better Aerospace ETF: Tema's NASA (Which Includes SpaceX) vs. U.S. Global's JETS

Key Points

The Tema Space Innovators ETF manages more assets than U.S. Global Jets ETF but carries a higher expense ratio of 0.75%.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF concentrates heavily on the global airline industry while the Tema Space Innovators ETF focuses on the burgeoning space economy including satellite communications and launch systems.

The Tema fund is a much newer market entrant having launched in 2026 compared to the U.S. Global fund which launched in 2015.

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The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NYSEMKT:NASA) offers concentrated exposure to space infrastructure and exploration, and includes pre-IPO SpaceX shares. The U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEMKT:JETS) provides a more mature, sector-specific play on the global airline industry.

While both funds focus on aviation-adjacent themes, they represent different stages of the aerospace industry. JETS tracks the recovery and operations of global airlines, whereas NASA targets high-growth innovation in space-based data and launch technology across various geographies and market capitalizations. This comparison evaluates their respective costs, risks, and portfolio strategies.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric JETS NASA Issuer US Global Tema Expense ratio 0.60% 0.75% Dividend yield 0.80% None AUM $870.4 million $2.3 billion

The dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

NASA is the more expensive option between the two, carrying an expense ratio of 0.75% compared to the 0.60% charged by JETS. Additionally, the Tema fund shows a spread of 51.7 basis points and an average daily volume of 4.5 million shares, which are important factors for investors considering the total cost of entry and exit liquidity.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric JETS NASA Max drawdown (5 yr) (44.40%) (15.90%)

What's inside

The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NYSEMKT:NASA) focuses on companies deriving revenue from the expanding space economy, such as satellite communications, launch systems, and space-based infrastructure. Its largest positions include Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) at 9.79%, MDA Space Ltd (NYSE:MDA) at 6.54%, and pre-IPO shares of SpaceX at 6.49%. The fund, which launched in 2026, manages $2.3 billion in assets under management (AUM) and invests across geographies to find companies advancing new technologies. Its largest sectors include industrials at 52% and technology at 19%, and it does not offer a dividend.

By contrast, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEMKT:JETS) concentrates on the global airline industry, providing access to both operators and manufacturers. Its largest holdings include Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) at 12.67%, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) at 11.75%, and United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) at 11.29%. Launched in 2015, the fund holds 45 stocks and has a trailing-12-month dividend of $0.23 per share. The portfolio is heavily weighted toward industrials at 89%, followed by consumer cyclical at 9% and technology at 3%, with $860.4 million in AUM.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

What this means for investors

The Tema Space Innovators ETF (NASA) and the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS) offer very different approaches to investing in the aerospace industry. When it comes to choosing between them, the decision comes down to individual investor goals.

NASA is for investors seeking exposure to space stocks. The nascent space economy has been hot of late thanks to the successful Artemis mission to the moon, and the highly-anticipated public debut of SpaceX. This fund would be of particular interest to retail investors looking to own pre-IPO shares in SpaceX.

However, NASA is a new fund. It launched on March 30, 2026. This means there is little insight into the ETF’s long-term performance. Investing in the fund at this stage would be a risk, particularly since it is entirely reliant on the space sector.

JETS provides investors with an efficient way to gain exposure to the global airline industry. Because this fund has existed since 2015, it has a long history for investors to gauge performance. JETS delivered a one-year return of 24.69% as of June 5. It also provides a dividend for income-oriented investors.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends MDA Space and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Delta Air Lines. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.