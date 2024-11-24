BetMakers Advances Transformation Strategy Towards Profitability

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd is accelerating its transformation strategy with key initiatives aimed at reducing costs and achieving operational efficiencies. The company plans to reach operating cash flow break-even by the third quarter of FY25, supported by a new $3 million debt facility from Tekkorp Holdings LLC. BetMakers is also rolling out its advanced Next Gen technology platform, which is expected to enhance performance and reduce expenses.

