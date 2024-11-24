News & Insights

Stocks

BetMakers Advances Transformation Strategy Towards Profitability

November 24, 2024 — 06:28 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd. (AU:BET) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

BetMakers Technology Group Ltd is accelerating its transformation strategy with key initiatives aimed at reducing costs and achieving operational efficiencies. The company plans to reach operating cash flow break-even by the third quarter of FY25, supported by a new $3 million debt facility from Tekkorp Holdings LLC. BetMakers is also rolling out its advanced Next Gen technology platform, which is expected to enhance performance and reduce expenses.

For further insights into AU:BET stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TPBTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.