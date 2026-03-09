Markets
BETA

BETA Technologies Posts Wider Loss In Q4

March 09, 2026 — 06:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - BETA Technologies (BETA) reported that its fourth quarter net loss was $150.0 million compared to a loss of $76.4 million, prior year. Net loss per share was $2.02 compared to a loss of $1.92. Adjusted EBITDA was negative at $103.45 million compared to a negative adjusted EBITDA of $68.2 million. Revenues for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 were $11.1 million, compared to $4.4 million, last year.

BETA currently expects full year 2026 revenues to be in the range of $39 million to $43 million and full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be negative and in the range of $305 million to $395 million.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, BETA shares are down 3.94 percent to $18.51.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BETA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.