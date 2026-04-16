Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) Soars 10.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Beta Bionics, Inc. BBNX shares rallied 10.3% in the last trading session to close at $13.02. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11% gain over the past four weeks.

Beta Bionics scored a strong price increase, on investors’ optimism surrounding its impending first-quarter 2026 financial results, which is slated to release on April 21 post the closing bell. In the previous quarter, the company’s revenues rose 57% year over year, supported by a staggering 295% rise in the Pharmacy Benefit Plan (PBP) channel net sales.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.53 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.9%. Revenues are expected to be $27.75 million, up 57.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Beta Bionics, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on BBNX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry. One other stock in the same industry, STERIS STE, finished the last trading session 1.5% lower at $221.5. STE has returned 2.1% over the past month.

Steris' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.4% over the past month to $2.89. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +5.5%. Steris currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.