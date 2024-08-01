Bet on These 4 Top-Performing Liquid Stocks for Solid Gains

Liquidity indicates a company’s capability to meet debt obligations by converting its assets into liquid cash and equivalents.

A company with adequate liquidity always has the potential to deliver higher returns, as stable financial resources can drive business growth.

However, one should be careful about investing in a stock with a high liquidity level. High liquidity may also indicate that the company cannot utilize assets competently.

Besides sufficient cash in hand, an investor might also consider a company’s capital deployment abilities before investing in the stock. A healthy company with favorable liquidity may prove to be a profitable pick.

Measures to Identify Liquid Stocks

Current Ratio: It measures current assets relative to current liabilities. The ratio gauges a company’s potential to meet short- and long-term debt obligations. A current ratio — the working capital ratio — below 1 indicates that the company has more liabilities than assets. A high current ratio does not always suggest that the company is in good financial shape. It may also indicate that the firm failed to utilize its assets significantly. Hence, a range of 1-3 is considered ideal.

Quick Ratio: Unlike the current ratio, the quick ratio — the ‘acid-test ratio’ or ‘quick assets ratio’ — indicates a company’s ability to pay short-term obligations. It considers inventory, excluding current assets relative to current liabilities. A quick ratio of more than 1 is desirable, like the current ratio.

Cash Ratio: This is the most conservative ratio among the three, considering cash and cash equivalents and invested funds relative to current liabilities. It measures a company’s ability to meet existing debt obligations using the most liquid assets. Though a cash ratio of more than 1 may suggest sound financials, a higher number may indicate inefficiency in cash utilization.

A ratio greater than 1 is always desirable but may not always represent a company’s financial condition.

Screening Parameters

To pick the best of the lot, we have added asset utilization — a widely-used measure of a company’s efficiency — as one of the screening criteria. Asset utilization is the ratio of total sales in the past 12 months to the last four-quarter average of total assets. Though this ratio varies across industries, companies with a ratio higher than their respective industries can be considered efficient.

We added our proprietary Growth Style Score to the screen to ensure these liquid and efficient stocks have solid growth potential.

Current Ratio, Quick Ratio and Cash Ratio between 1 and 3 (While liquidity ratios greater than 1 are desirable, significantly high ratios may indicate inefficiency.)

Asset utilization is more significant than the industry average (Higher asset utilization than the industry average indicates a company’s efficiency.)

Zacks Rank equal to #1 (Only Strong Buy-rated stocks can get through). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Growth Score less than or equal to B (Back-tested results show that stocks with a Growth Score of A or B handily beat other stocks when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2.)

These criteria have narrowed the universe of more than 7,700 stocks to only six.

Here are four stocks out of the six that qualified for the screen:

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women and kids. It has a vast 759-store network across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. It operates a few e-commerce sites, including www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com and www.gillyhicks.com.

ANF is gaining from continued momentum across its brands — Hollister and Abercrombie. In first-quarter fiscal 2024, net sales increased 12% year over year at Hollister and 31% at Abercrombie. It is also focused on making strategic investments across stores, digital and technology to bolster itself long-term. Management anticipates fiscal 2024 net sales to increase 10% year over year from $4.3 billion. For second-quarter fiscal 2024, net sales are projected to be up in the mid-teens from $935 million reported in the year-ago period.

However, ANF has been witnessing elevated operating costs on higher technology expenses and incentive-based compensation. Also, inflationary pressures are a concern. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its fiscal 2024 earnings is pegged at $9.35 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 210.3%, on average.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. PBYI is a small cancer biotech whose only marketed product, Nerlynx (neratinib), is approved for treating early-stage HER2-positive breast cancer in patients who have been previously treated with Roche’s Herceptin-based adjuvant therapy. Nerlynx, in combination with Roche’s Xeloda, was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for third-line HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer in February 2020. Puma Biotechnology also received additional approvals for using Nerlynx in the extended adjuvant population.

PBYI’s only marketed breast cancer drug, Nerlynx, is generating the majority of the revenues in the United States. The company’s in-licensed clinical-stage candidate, alisertib, holds promise. Ongoing studies on alisertib targeting breast and small-cell lung cancers are progressing well. The successful development of this candidate will significantly boost its position in the anti-cancer drug market and should lower dependance on Nerlynx for revenues.

However, the company's performance is heavily dependent on Nerlynx sales. Sales of the drug have been declining in recent quarters. Also, SUMMIT study discontinuation on Nerlynx in 2022 was a huge setback.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PBYI’s 2024 bottom line is pegged at earnings of 43 cents per share, suggesting an improvement of 7.5% in the past 60 days. The company has a Growth Score of B and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.2%, on average.

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT provides music streaming services. In the last reported quarter, revenues improved 20% year over year while total monthly active users increased 14%. Premium subscriptions registered 12% year-over-year growth.

Management also highlighted its efforts at expanding the business. The company expanded its video podcast catalog to more than 250,000 shows. It also unveiled a basic plan for eligible users in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States to avail the option for ad-free music listening without audiobook listening time.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.32 per share, moving north by 28.2% in the past 60 days. SPOT has a Growth Score of A. The stock has surged 134.8% in the past year.

Oddity Tech Ltd. ODD operates as a consumer tech-focused company and is headquartered in New York City. It helps to build digital-first brands to take on the offline beauty and wellness industries. ODD’s AI-powered online platform utilizes data science to identify consumer requirements (in terms of beauty and wellness products) and develop new solutions. The company has 50 million users.

Steady momentum across both IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands is driving top-line expansion. In the last reported quarter, net revenues of $212 million increased 28% year over year. ODD expects net revenues to be between $626 million and $635 million for 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ODD’s 2024 bottom line is pegged at earnings of $1.66 per share, suggesting an improvement from earnings of $1.31 reported in the previous year. The company has a Growth Score of A and a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 35.4%, on average.

Get the remaining stocks on the list and start testing this and other ideas. It can all be done with the Research Wizard stock picking and back-testing software.

The Research Wizard is a great place to begin and easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in and see what gems come out.

Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.

Disclosure: Officers, directors and employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options mentioned in this material.

Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies is available at: https://www.zacks.com/performance

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.