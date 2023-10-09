Best Value Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9:

GeoPark Limited GPRK: This oil and gas company has carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

GeoPark has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.31, compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Arhaus, Inc. ARHS: This premium home furnishings retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Arhaus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.34 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. CF: This hydrogen and nitrogen solutions provider carries a witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

CF Industries Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.13 compared with 11.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

