Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 31st:

Continental Resources, Inc. CLR: This explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.3% over the last 60 days.

Continental has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.91, compared with 6.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP: This marine transportation services company from Greece carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Capital Product has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

OneWater Marine Inc. ONEW: This recreational boat retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7% over the last 60 days.

OneWater has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.84, compared with 38.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

