Best Value Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. PANL: This seaborne dry-bulk transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 53.2% over the last 60 days.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Price and Consensus

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

Pangaea has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.12, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. Quote

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Price and Consensus

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

Williams-Sonoma has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WilliamsSonoma, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WilliamsSonoma, Inc. Quote

Funko, Inc. FNKO: This licensed pop-culture products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

Funko has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.32, compared with 37.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Funko, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Funko, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Funko, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.