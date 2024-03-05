Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5:

General Motors Company GM: This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17% over the last 60 days.

General Motors Company has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.55 compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

International Seaways, Inc. INSW: This tanker shipping company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

International Seaways has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42 compared with 6.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Bank7 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82 compared with 11.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

