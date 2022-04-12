Best Value Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF: This international energy company engaging in the integrated business of hydrocarbons carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

YPF has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 5.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. FNF: This insurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidelity has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.84, compared with 28.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.77, compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

