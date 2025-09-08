Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH: This niche retailer and distributor specializing in professional beauty products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sally beauty has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.90, compared with 24.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

ScanSource, Inc. SCSC: This distributor of technology products and solutions carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

ScanSource has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.31, compared with 24.13 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. HCSG: This company that manages housekeeping, laundry, dining, and nutritional services within the healthcare industry carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Healthcare Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.99, compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

